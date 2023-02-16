RTIH’s largest retail tech article on LinkedIn right now — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





AdTech Company Ogury Appoints Industry Veteran Emily Barfuss as Chief Marketing Officer

Ogury, an anthropomorphic advertising specialist, has announced the appointment of Emily Barfuss as Chief Marketing Officer.

Barfuss has extensive experience building global marketing and communications organizations and brands with over $300 million in revenue, both public and private.

After starting his career at CBS Corporation, he joined the advertising marketplace Index Exchange.

Most recently, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Tremor International, the first platform for dynamic CTV and video, where he led the development and execution of the company’s global marketing strategy.

Ecommerce Delivery Startup Packfleet Appoints Fern Wake as Chief Operating Officer

Packfleet, a London-based all-electric courier company founded by a team of early Monzo employees, has appointed Fern Wake as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

She joined from Cazoo, a UK-based online car retailer, where she led a team of 1,000 as Head of Operations.

Wake also worked for Amazon, LOVEFiLM, MedicAnimal and Farmdrop.

Confer With Selected as L’Occitane Accelerator to Implement Video Shopping Solution in Middle East

London-based live video shopping platform Confer With has been selected as a participant in Dubai’s L’Occitane Accelerator program, organized by luxury retail innovation hub Greenhouse by Chalhoub Group.

Confer With was selected as one of four startups out of over 180 submissions.

This initiative will enable L’Occitane to enhance omnichannel engagement and leverage personalized experiences for customers inside L’Occitane retail stores.

Confer With was chosen for its ability to make data-driven recommendations based on customers’ online and video behavior using L’Occitane’s e-commerce platform.

Checkout.com signs payment agreement with UK consumer credit specialist NewDay

Checkout.com named as debit card payment provider for NewDay, UK’s fifth largest card issuer, processing 6 billion consumer credit products annually for retailers including Amazon, AO, John Lewis and Argos it was done.

Through this partnership, NewDay will provide access to Checkout.com’s full suite of payment tools, accessible through a single technology integration.

Teaming up with Very Constructor to transform the product discovery experience with AI and machine learning

Online retailer Very, operated by The Very Group, has announced a new product discovery experience partnership with Constructor.

In the first phase, we will very much implement new search, browse and auto-suggest tools across our website and apps.

These tools use artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing, machine learning, and data to learn from anonymous individual interactions and collaborative behaviors to optimize the product discovery experience and deliver faster, more personalized experiences. We aim to deliver results to our customers.

Over time, Very also plans to roll out other elements of the Constructors product discovery solution, such as a personalized quiz feature.

By answering a series of questions about their preferences, interests, and goals, quizzes help customers find the right item across all product categories.

Compass Group opens bar with AiFi technology at Aston Villa Football Club

Compass Group has opened a second no-checkout location at a stadium in the UK.

AiFi technology bar at Premier League Football Club’s Aston Villa.

The first bar is at Leicester City FC.

In a LinkedIn post dated 4 February, Compass Group’s Digital & Data Director for UK/I, Peter Waugh said: To get the most out of your time with your mates, keep it simple.Halftime is only 15 minutes

He added: OK, no problem Compass is the second computer vision bar in a stadium in the UK. This time the Aston Villa was launched today.

Tap your card to enter, choose your drink or food and exit. Plus, if you want to order beer and food half the time, you can wait at the self-service kiosk. If you like to pour yourself, the Holte stand does as well.

Shopping in a flash: Carrefour Argentina adopts startup Go2Future for first autonomous store

Carrefour Flash’s first autonomous store opens in Latin America.

A 50-square-meter store in the town of Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina, powered by Go2Future miniGO technology and using ceiling cameras and sensors built into the shelves.

Via the app, the customer’s selected products are automatically loaded into a virtual cart and paid for when they leave, without the need to use a traditional checkout. You can purchase online and pick up in store, or request home delivery.

Pablo Lorenzo, CEO of Carrefour Argentina, is excited to introduce an innovative way to buy in Argentina.

We listen to our clients and customers and know that speed and simplicity are essential characteristics when going to the store. I hope you will.

New Look leverages parcelLab platform to improve post-purchase customer experience

New Look partnered with parcelLab to improve the post-purchase experience for online customers.

The partnership will enable fashion retailers to offer messaging and personalized communications from purchase to delivery.

The new look’s decision to invest in this area is part of a broader push to elevate the credentials of customer-centric fashion.

Leverage parcelLabs technology to communicate directly with your customers, including important information updates on order status.

Brands will also be able to provide shoppers with relevant, personalized recommendations for additional items they may be interested in based on their previous purchase behavior.

boohoo group now delivers to what3words addresses

Online fashion retailer boohoo Group and location technology specialist what3words have announced a new partnership.

Delivery can be difficult in the UK. Addresses are not always accurate, street names are often duplicated, postal codes cover a wide range, and finding the entrance to a particular building can be difficult.

To tackle this, what3words divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, giving each square a unique combination of three words.

Technology integration into boohoo Groups services has begun with boohoo, boohooMAN, Nasty Gal, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Warehouse, Coast, Misspap, Karen Millen, and Oasis checkout pages.

