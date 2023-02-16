Google has started enabling Anti-Spam for Calendar by default





Why wasn’t it like this from the beginning?

Spam is manageable as long as it’s confined to physical mailboxes and email inboxes, but it graduates from annoying to worse the moment it appears in your connected calendar or planning app. is one of the best calendar apps out there, but a few months ago an ongoing issue crossed my mind for the third time in at least the same number of years. sentences. Google has made several attempts to fix this, but in the end they seem to have effectively quelled the problem with a new approach.

Some Google Calendar users were woken up this morning by an app pop-up warning them of the spam filter enabled by default. Google’s system that automatically detects calendar invites sent to your Gmail address now blocks invitations from appearing in your calendar when you receive an email from someone you’ve never contacted. If you want, you can revisit the email, reply to it, and add it to your calendar from there.

New in-app alerts (left) and new default settings (right)

Google Calendar launched last year when users started using the Android app.[メニュー]->[設定]->[一般]->[招待状の追加]->[マイ カレンダーに招待状を追加]We added this setting to help avoid spam in . However, next he had to manually select one of three options: From all users, only if the sender is known, to reply to the invitation by email. Before the latest spam threat, this was the default and first option. This meant that calendar invites could be automatically added even if the detected email was spam.

It backfired so spectacularly that Google seems to be testing the new default with a handful of users: only if the sender is known. In this way, familiar sender appointments are added automatically to maintain a degree of automation and integration between your email and Google Calendar. When you reply to an email containing an invitation, that person automatically becomes a known sender, and future invitations are automatically added to your calendar.

Google Calendar is a cross-platform app that is also available on the web, so this change is likely a server-side update. However, for full disclosure, the user who reported this change was running version 2023.04.1-his 503991291 of the Google Calendar app for Android. If the default settings have been adjusted, Google will send you an email in addition to the Calendar app alerts.

We hope this puts an end to the Google Calendar spam saga, which first became a widespread issue in June 2019. Google initially responded by highlighting a setting to disable automatic calendar entries in Gmail, but after the problem recurred, the company added an option to block calendar invites. If the sender is unknown. This problem that resurfaced in his December seems to have been the final straw that forced Google to make this setting the default.

Thanks: Eduardo

