Bing’s Chat GPT appears to be putting Google in panic mode





According to a new report, news about Google Bard’s AI shortcomings seems to have already had ripple effects for the company, and the CEO is taking action.

According to a leaked business memo first revealed by Business Insider and reported by Gizmodo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a company-wide email to employees at the tech giant, urging all staff to “deeper I said ‘thank you’ if you contributed ‘in a way’. He now requests that he take 2-4 hours a day to test his AI on Bard, sniffing out kinks and issues to fix.

A Google spokesperson told Gizmodo: However, it does not specify how long or how often this required test for employees will last.

Google Fear Effects

Google released Bard last week after Microsoft revealed its own ChatGPT AI integration to the new and improved Bing. CNET reports that Google employees complained about the rushed launch and used the internal meme forum MemeGen to make fun of the AI.

No wonder they were making fun of the bard. Even during the Live from Paris livestream event, where he debuted his AI program powered by Google’s LaMDA chatbot, the bot made a significant factual error, resulting in the company’s market valuation declining. In his one day he lost $100 billion. An employee-created meme has since called both technology and presentation “hurried, botched, and short-sighted.”

Still, Bard is having a tough time right now, as Google seems so intimidated by Microsoft’s AI search program that the tech giant is asking employees to take time out of their work schedules to make them smarter. I’m forcing the AI ​​to stop stumbling by poking and nudging the AI ​​that isn’t there. so much around.

And given all the problems Microsoft Bing’s AI-powered search program had between glitching and hoaxing tantrums, the horror that caused such a failed launch is ironic. That’s what it is. How Google Bard will fair remains to be seen, but given the mess it’s already made, it has a long way to go to recoup its lost reputation.

