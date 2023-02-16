Satya Nadella declares second search war on Google





Not long ago, marketers and search engine optimizers were keenly aware of something called the Google Dance. As the World Wide Web is constantly expanding with new websites, pages added and some removed, Google’s famous search algorithm constantly adjusts rankings. Crawl these pages, rate their relevance, sniff out fraud, and change how your site appears on the page. This is what is called Google Dance.

We were reminded of that recently when Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revised the definition of Google Dance. In an interview he said: We want people to know that we made them dance. This was the day Microsoft and he OpenAI announced an updated version of search engine Bing that integrated ChatGPT’s amazing generative AI capabilities into traditional search. Nadella called it a “new day” in searching, challenging the “800-pound gorilla” to a fight, sparking a second search war.

The first search wars began 14 years ago when Steve Ballmer and Microsoft launched the search engine Bing to compete with Google. Google wiped out other search engines like Yahoo, Lycos and Excite and became a de facto monopoly by combining superior search results with a profitable business model.

Much like World War I, the search war between Bing and Google was a fierce battle in the technological trenches. Google won, still controlling more than 90% of the search market, and surpassing Microsoft in revenue and profitability. Microsoft has vowed to continue, and Bing is still there, but not as his very poor second alternative. So there was an unmistakable jubilation in Nadella’s tone when he declared a second search war.

World War II began with a blitzkrieg by Germany when German tanks and artillery invaded several European countries, and their execution and their speed amazed the world.

As Microsoft quickly integrated OpenAI’s groundbreaking ChatGPT into its properties Bing, the Azure cloud, Github, and its core Office software, it launched a search war through its own blitzkrieg. Since 2019, we have patiently invested and partnered with OpenAI to help develop innovative products. Most recently, it stepped up its game with a reported $10 billion investment. Patience is rewarded in spades, and the pace and scale of its execution amazes the tech world. Tech experts are enthusiastic about how startups can learn from Microsoft’s agile execution.

Winning search isn’t the only game Nadella and Microsoft are playing. In fact, a model like ChatGPT will never replace search. Google’s search business earns $225 billion, more than 20 times more than Microsoft Bing’s. With 8.5 billion searches per day, Google benefits from massive network effects, superior infrastructure and technology, and a brand that has become synonymous with search. The vaunted search lab, which actually “invented” Transformers before OpenAI and GPT3, also has terrifying AI capabilities and owns perhaps the best deep learning company in the world, DeepMind. For months there has been a ChatGPT killer. His LaMDA or dialogue application language model will soon be reborn as a bard. Microsoft definitely wants to take back some market share from Google, but each percentage point of share is worth billions of dollars in revenue.

As a commentator said on Twitter, Satya Nadella is “playing 3D chess.”

At the heart of this game is the fact that search isn’t Microsoft’s primary business, but rather a market-leading and highly profitable growth business in enterprise software, cloud, and games. The company’s search revenue is only about 5% of total revenue. It’s quite the opposite for Google, where search ads contribute to his 80% of total revenue and nearly all of the revenue. Other big companies like Cloud are very likely to lose their money, losing about $500 million in Q4 2022. It’s a big revenue generator for search that drives investments in other ventures, mostly in the cloud.

Search advertising is very profitable for Google, and Microsoft now wants to attack it head-on. In an interview with The Times of Financial, Nadella said: [gross margin] The number of searches will forever decline.” The innovations coming from OpenAI, combined with the hyperscaling of Microsoft’s software products, could take users away from Google. There’s nothing to lose., Nadella alluded to this in his FT interview, saying, “Search has such a margin and it’s incremental for us. Microsoft’s move to jiu-jitsu It is this “asymmetric” competition that enables Google is hitting asymmetrically as Microsoft lowers overall search margins. This may affect Google’s investments in other businesses. Cloud, locked in fierce battle with Microsoft for number two position. Google subsidizes cloud growth with search revenue, and that tap may dry up. Microsoft meanwhile in software and games business , offsetting its negligible search losses. This is the “3D chess game” Microsoft is playing and a genius move in strategy.

For Google, the famous innovator’s dilemma can also be a thorny problem. Its world-leading advertising business model is well suited to how search today is organized as a large searchable database of information. If search becomes more conversational, I’m not sure it can be monetized in the same way it is today. As such, Google has a vested interest in conversational searches like ChatGPT and Bard that don’t remove the traditional innovator’s dilemma. Finally, this is not the best time for Google. Regulators and governments around the world surround Google in an effort to reduce its near monopoly in multiple areas of technology. It will welcome and encourage competition.

As fascinating as it looks, there are many factors that could derail Microsoft’s ambitions. As I said earlier, underestimating Google is at your own risk. We have vast resources, talent and innovation. Also, products like ChatGPT are ephemeral and the initial excitement can wear off. And the real battle will take place in the mobile space, where Android dominates and Google powers iOS search. Finally, generative AI models have serious ethical issues such as bias, plagiarism, fake news generation, environmental degradation, and can slow down or even destroy AI. While Satya Nadella appears to be emerging as a champion jiu-jitsu fighter, Sundar Pichai may still be the wrestler standing undefeated.

