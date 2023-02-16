Google Pay (GPay) rolls out Material You redesign [U]





Once the future of Google’s payment strategy, the GPay app continues to be available to users in three countries with a Material You tweak.

Update Feb 15, 2023: Version 171.1.4 of GPay is now widely deployed via the Play Store, redesigning Material You.

There is one bottom bar tweak compared to last year. Only the text label for the current tab is displayed.

Original 12/5/22: From the beginning, GPay had a rather peculiar bottom bar in flux. Besides highlighting the current tab in blue and displaying a text label, it had a trumpet-like indicator at the top.

GPay is now switching to the standard Material You bottom bar, which has a height and utilizes a pill-shaped indicator. Dynamic Color is not yet leveraged. Use only blue accent color. This change makes the app a little less interesting, but it’s modernized.

There are some other button and size adjustments (the search field at the top is slightly larger), but otherwise the app remains the same.

An update to the old “new Google Pay” app is a small but interesting sign. When Google Wallet launched, the company said it would continue to be available in the three countries GPay launched. (Wallets aren’t even available in India.) If Google kills money spending tracking/”insights” in the way he intended, he’s sure to get an uproar from people using GPay.

Some users have seen GPay’s Material You redesigned in version 167.1.5, but there are server-side components that have yet to be widely deployed.

GPay Details:

Thank you John!

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/02/15/gpay-material-you/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos