Sundar Pichai’s stumbling block as Google CEO faces growing criticism





Sundar Pichai has been CEO of Google since 2015 and Alphabet since 2019. Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Massive job cuts, plummeting stock prices, and embarrassing gaffes when showing off their latest artificial intelligence projects have led some of Silicon Valley’s thought leaders to turn away from Google CEO Thunder, who is also president of Google’s parent company Alphabet. I came to call for Pichai’s dismissal.

The venture capitalist and influential tech writer says Pichai is too risk-averse to lead Google to meet the growing challenges posed by Microsoft and other tech companies. Om Malik wrote in a recent blog post.

In a Twitter poll started by Malik before the article was published, about half of the 170 participants agreed with Malik and said Pichai should resign. Malik is a partner at True Ventures, his San Francisco-based venture capital firm, and the author of his newsletter, A Letter From Om. Malik does not directly own Alphabet shares.

Skepticism about Pichai’s leadership increased after Google made a very public mistake last week when it announced Bard, its answer to ChatGPT. During the demo, the chatbot gave non-factual answers to questions about James’ Webb Space Telescope.

In a blog post, Malik said, “I’m just astounded that Google executives weren’t aware of the error beforehand. It shows that Bard’s presentation and launch were rushed together.” Head. ”

Google’s stock price fell more than 12% in the days following the disastrous Bard demonstrations, wiping out the company’s market capitalization by more than $100 billion.

Pichai also faced criticism from an employee on Google’s internal discussion forum, who said the Bard project was “hurried, lame and unGoogle,” CNBC reports.

Malik said Pichai’s problem lies deep within the chatbot. “I’m not sure how to rate Sundar, but he hasn’t had any real innovations in his watch over the last few years,” he said in an email. “The leaders in the cloud he hand-picked are not performing. The hardware department should have done better. The much-hyped and touted voice assistant that lets you make restaurant reservations using Google Voice.” Duplex was unsuccessful.

Google has “made tactical mistakes for years,” tweeted tech YouTuber John Coogan, who has 260,000 subscribers. He pointed out that the company had abandoned lucrative defense projects due in part to employee protests.

A former product manager at Google, Pichai took over the company from co-founder Larry Page in 2015 when Alphabet, which owns Google, YouTube, and several other smaller technology subsidiaries, was completed. I was. Pichai was named CEO of Alphabet in December 2019 following the retirement of his other co-founder at Google, Sergey Brin.

Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT is a sniper attack on Google

In the wake of ChatGPT’s wild popularity, Pichai reportedly declared “Code Red” internally in late December, prompting Brin for the first time in years to bring his company’s code library was asked to review. According to Forbes.

“Google is so indebted to its search advertising model that it is vulnerable to sniper attacks from Microsoft that have nothing to lose by undermining the economics of Google’s search business,” said Malik. said in an email.

Microsoft is an early investor in OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT. In January, the tech giant followed up on his multi-year $10 billion investment in OpenAI. This included incorporating ChatGPT’s core language training algorithms into Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Asked who would be a better CEO than Pichai, Malik said it was a tough choice, but YouTube CEO Susan Wojicki could be a strong candidate. “[She] So far, at least, we have successfully defended YouTube against the challenges of Facebook, IG and TikTok,” he said.

A possible return of Larry Page could also make a difference, Malik suggested in a February 12 tweet.

I can’t say who, but I’m not the person in charge. Does Larry want to come back?

— OM (@om) February 11, 2023

Update: Added more information about Google’s voice assistant Duplex in the eighth paragraph of this article.

