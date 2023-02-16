Scientists have tested the reaction of electrons to magnetic fields with great precision. why?





See the world in a grain of sand See heaven in a wild flower Infinity in the palm of your hand Eternity in an instant

When searching for clues about the fundamental nature of reality in the properties of subatomic particles, it’s hard to shy away from these words written in The Innocence Prophecy by poet William Blake.

In a phenomenal feat of metrology, physicists recently reported measuring the magnetic moment of electrons with an accuracy of 0.13 ppt. The resulting measurements are 2.2 times more accurate than the previous highest recorded 14 years ago. More importantly, it’s the most accurate test to date of the theory that has both comforted and baffled physicists the standard model of particle physics, and that’s where the problem lies.

What is the standard model?

The Standard Model (SM) describes the properties of all subatomic particles, classifies them into various groups, and describes three of nature’s four fundamental forces: the strong nuclear force, the weak nuclear force, and the electromagnetic force. force (cannot account for gravity).

In the 1960s, physicists used SM to predict the existence of a particle called the Higgs boson. It was finally discovered in 2012. Similarly, SM has allowed physicists to successfully predict the existence and properties of dozens of particles and is considered one of the most successful theories in the history of physics.

But it cannot explain why there is more matter than antimatter in the universe, what is dark matter, and what is dark energy. As one of his strategies to solve these open questions, the physicist tested various SM predictions to a higher limit to see if the predictions match the observations.

So far they all agreed. This is good for SM, but not for people looking for answers beyond the standard model.

How important is the magnetic moment of an electron?

The SM’s most accurate prediction is the electron’s magnetic moment. Physically, the magnetic moment describes the degree to which an electron tends to align itself in the direction of the magnetic field. Mathematically, it equals /B. where (pronounced mu) is the electron’s magnetic moment (measured in amperes squared) and B is a physical constant called the Bohr magneton. Together, /B is a dimensionless number.

In a new study, US researchers suspended a single electron in a magnetic field at ultra-cold temperatures in a vacuum chamber and measured the current induced in a nearby electrode by the electron’s movement. They measured the /B value to be 1.00115965218059, within 0.13 ppt.

They tightly control the electric field that holds the electrons in place, stabilize the magnetic field, and fine-tune the physical properties of the hardware to eliminate sources of uncertainty that can affect the data. I achieved such exact result by subtracting. To quote a physicist writing in a preprint paper, SM’s most accurate predictions coincide with his most accurate determination of the properties of elementary particles to 1 ppt.

Are the results good for SM?

Possibly: The results are also affected by two open issues.

First, electrons and muons are very similar particles, but muons are about 207 times heavier. Multiple measurements up to 2021 find that the muon’s magnetic moment disagrees with SM predictions by about 0.00000000251. If this is the result of a force beyond the SM acting on the particle, its effect should also appear on the electron’s magnetic moment.

But electrons are lighter, so the effect is 40,000 times weaker. By achieving such highly accurate results, the new results suggest that physicists failed to spot these signs.

A series of mathematical calculations then associates the data recorded by physicists in their experiments with the values ​​of the electron’s magnetic moment. One of these calculations involves the fine structure constant ( ). This is a universal constant that specifies the strength with which electrons are coupled to the electromagnetic field. (The stronger the binding, the more force the electric field exerts on the electrons.)

Two studies published in 2018 and 2020 measured the value of and reached two different responses that differed by 0.00000016. is a constant, so it should arrive at the same answer. Once this discrepancy is resolved, physicist measurements can test SM predictions with a factor of 10 accuracy.

Do you ever find evidence of power beyond SM?

That billion dollar question. Physicists test as many SM predictions as possible to look for cracks in the façade. They already have some clues. And of course the muon anomaly.

Physicists are also building detectors to look for different kinds of hypothetical dark matter particles, combing through astronomical data to understand dark energy, and probing each other’s calculations. Many of them are also debating whether an even larger Super Collider is needed as a successor to the Large Hadron Collider.

The group that measured the electron’s magnetic moment itself plans to upgrade its setup and repeat the measurements with the electron’s antiparticle, the positron.

Overall, the community hopes that at least one of these efforts, guided by the principles they uncover in theoretical research, will offer a glimpse into the world beyond the standard model.

