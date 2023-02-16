Are you a smartphone addict? | | life





How long has it been since you called, texted, or checked your email on your smartphone?

Over 81% of Americans own smartphones, increasing the problem of overuse. Some studies point to possible obsession and addiction to smartphones, and there is a need to investigate how smartphone use affects mental health. Neuroimaging studies have even concluded that internet addiction and associated smartphone and social media use show increased brain activity similar to substance-related addictions.

The use and overuse of smart devices is not a new phenomenon, says Dr. Brian Lockmer, a psychiatrist at the Washington Health System. Unfortunately, given the use of our cell phones, our personal lives and businesses have become more and more intertwined. They certainly make our lives easier, but they seem to constrain us, further hinting that habits have now become obligatory.

Lockmer said he has seen cultural shifts in the practice of continued smartphone use, ranging from young users only to nearly all age groups.

We’re always on, spending less time in electronic decompression and always being stimulated, says Rockmer. He also points out that relying on technology for communication has a negative impact on the development of interpersonal communication skills. The appeal of Smarthis device is that it enhances connectivity, but overuse can backfire. In fact, constant use often makes it difficult to be with people for work or with people around them at certain moments. Interpersonal skills may be compromised due to text capabilities.

Obsession or Addiction?

Social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook can encourage addictive behavior.

Every time you receive a like or a notification, there is a spike in dopamine throughout the brain’s reward pathways, explains Rockmer. So while it’s fun, it’s also reinforced from a maladaptive perspective. The digital landscape, interspersed with various ads, links and scrolls, requires short bursts, Lockmer said. Smartphone technology interrupts mental and physical tasks regularly throughout the day. This creates an even higher level of distraction due to other potential effects on cognition.

Alicia Kaplan, M.D., medical director of the Allegheny Health Networks Center for Adult Anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), says that part of the growing anxiety about not checking our phones is that our health I agree that it is now easier to see loved ones.

In terms of obsessive-compulsive disorder, Kaplan says that in those diagnosed, it can strengthen the condition and become part of the ritual. Kaplan warns that our overreliance on the phone is unhealthy if it distracts us from our lives or changes the nature of our relationship. I am noticing the difference between

Patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder usually perceive their behavior as extreme or meaningless, and are unable to get help for years because of shame or embarrassment. She further distinguishes between addiction and smartphone obsession. If she can’t spend even a minute or two without someone checking her phone, she said, addictions and obsessions need to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Are they checking their phones because they can’t resist the urge (addiction) or are they checking their phones as a repetitive ritualistic act (OCD)?

break the cycle

How can you start changing your habits and break these behaviors? There are steps you can take, starting with allocating a certain amount of time each day to using your phone and using it only for certain tasks.

Lockmer recommends doing a digital detox or devising ways to make your phone less attractive. Various social media that previously promoted the use of mobile phones he removes his applications and games. Download the tracking app you use and disable notifications on your phone.

One simple solution at night is to put your phone in another room and rely on your alarm clock instead. To enrich your time away from cell phone use, Rockmer recommends incorporating more time into physical activity and hobbies. It also includes limiting to only This will improve your sense of well-being and mindfulness.

Kaplan recommends taking a careful or purposeful approach to gradually reduce usage. There is, she suggests. Keep your phone separate or in the same place in your home while eating.

Finally, Lockmer asks us to do the hardest thing. Leave your phone at home. It might be a good idea to leave your phone at home during social outings, he says. The counter-argument might be what if there was an emergency, but SmartHe said it’s important to recognize that people lived successful and fulfilling lives long before communication existed. is.

