Apple reportedly delaying mixed reality headset launch by two months

According to Bloomberg, Apple has pushed back the expected launch date of its new mixed reality headset from April to June. It’s the latest setback for the tech giant who hasn’t launched a major new product line since the Apple Watch in 2015.

CEO Tim Cook will hold Apple’s annual product launch at headquarters on September 12, 2018 … [+] Cupertino, California. (Karl Mondon/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Key Facts

Apple developers reportedly hope to unveil the headset at the company’s World Developers Conference after canceling the spring launch due to persistent problems with testing. increase.

According to Bloomberg, the most pressing issues still being addressed are sensor issues related to the eye-hand control mechanism and battery life.

The headset is expected to offer a full virtual and augmented reality combination that overlays digital information onto the user’s real-world experience, reportedly powered by a new operating system similar to the iPhone interface. use.

A lot of concern has also been raised about the headset’s rumored price tag of $3,000. Bloomberg reports that this is a by-product of using expensive materials such as numerous cameras and his 4K display.

Apple did not immediately respond to Forbes’ request for comment.

main background

Given that Meta has reportedly invested tens of billions of dollars in the Metaverse and virtual reality with little commercial success, Apple is reportedly concerned about the market it will enter. Apple CEO Tim Cook has openly criticized the headset approach of Meta and other big tech companies, saying last year, “I really don’t know if the average person can explain what the Metaverse is. Instead, Cook predicts augmented reality will be a true game-changer, calling it a profound technology that will affect everything Apple executives say the headset will be the company’s biggest since the launch of its smartwatch. Bloomberg is betting it will become a new source of revenue for the company, but it also hopes the tweaks to some of its longtime staples will boost sales. However, the company’s co-founder and longtime CEO, Steve Jobs, was adamantly opposed to the idea before his death in 2011.

tangent

The main difference between Cook’s augmented reality and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual reality experience is that the user is fully aware of the augmented reality real-world environment. is. Sky. Virtual reality is completely disconnected from the real world, immersing headset users in a digital world. Metas’ headsets offer both virtual and augmented reality experiences, but Zuckerberg is essentially a broad collection of virtual worlds envisioned as the revolutionary innovation the company pioneered developing. He has repeatedly stated that he is looking at a mostly virtual metaverse.

amazing facts

Apple has also repeatedly pushed back the release date of its self-driving car, which it has spent years developing in a secret project, with 2026 being the latest rumored release target. , scrapped plans for a car that ran without a steering wheel or pedals.

References

