33% Off Your Favorite Zelda Games

Six years on, Breath of the Wild fans can finally get their hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch on Friday, May 12th. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the award-winning title is his 33% off.

For a limited time, Walmart is selling the best-selling video game for just $39.99. This is a $20 discount from his regular $59.99 price. Breath of the Wild was one of the biggest hits on Nintendo Switch, so if you’re in need of a fun refresher before the sequel releases, now’s the time.

The Legend of Zelda series follows the hero Link in various incarnations as he fights to protect Hyrule from the evil Ganon. In Breath of the Wild, Link awakens from a hundred-year sleep to save Princess Zelda and defeat Ganon in his “Calamity” form.

Not much is known about Breath of the Wild’s successor, but Tears of the Kingdom continues Link’s story and features similar open-world gameplay. With its exploration and openness elements, Breath of the Wild has sold millions of copies and has become one of his favorites on the Nintendo Switch Game of the Year.

Nintendo does a good job of hiding major titles, so this official trailer from the latest Nintendo Direct is the most content we’ll see for Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its release in May. Pre-order the latest Zelda game now and get it at Amazon for $69.

In the meantime, enjoy Breath of the Wild for just $39.99 at Walmart. This Nintendo Switch game sale won’t last forever, so act now before discounts on award-winning titles are completely gone.

