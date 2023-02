Ohio State University Plans $110 Million Donation to Software Innovation Center

Columbus, Ohio (AP) Ohio State University Thursday will use a $110 million donation from IT innovator and executive Ratmir Timashevs Family Foundation to become a new hub for new ideas, entrepreneurship and product development. announced plans to establish a software innovation center with the goal of

This is the greatest gift in the history of the university.

The idea is very simple, Timashev told the university’s board of trustees. To make Ohio, Columbus, and the Midwest the new high-tech mecca.

The Software Innovation Center connects the School of Engineering, Fisher College of Business, and other partners in new ways. This includes the creation of endowed faculty, cutting-edge academic services, and hands-on industry experience for students. .

The center is intended to facilitate efforts across the region, which has recently experienced a boom in investment by the technology industry.

Intel is building a $20 billion chip plant just east of Columbus, while Honda and South Korea’s LG Energy Solutions are building a $3.5 billion plant in nearby Fayette County, which the automaker envisions as North America’s electric vehicle hub. is building a battery factory.

Timashev said all business today is a software business, and the time and place are right for the center to succeed.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and quantum computers will completely change the world in the next five to 10 years, he said.

Born in Russia, Timashev received a master’s degree in chemical physics from Ohio State University, one of the country’s largest universities, in 1996. He is a global leader in cloud data management, with Americas headquarters in Columbus.He co-founded Veeam Software and is also a capitalist in his venture specializing in IT startups.

Ohio President Christina Johnson, who is leaving office in May, thanked Timashev, his wife Angela, and their families.

The university recently named its new music wing after the Timashev family’s name in 2020 after donating $17 million to the College of Arts and Sciences from the Timashev family foundation. The building is part of the new Arts District.

Veeam also donated $5 million to the College of Arts and Sciences in 2016 to support student scholarships, data analytics and chemical physics education and research.

