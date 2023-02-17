Sam Altman Is Tech’s Next Fame If He Survives Killer Robots





Sam Altman may be the next name in tech, but many Americans have probably never heard of him.

To anyone outside of San Francisco, Altman probably looks like just another young tech CEO. He dropped out of Stanford University, sold his tech startup for a lot of money years ago, and has spent the past decade investing in and mentoring other entrepreneurs. He posts confident, bright life advice on his Twitter and references line charts in conversations.

But in the past three months, Altman, 37, has risen to the top of the tech industry power rankings thanks to OpenAI. Altman is the CEO of the company that created the viral artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. The technology seems to have caused panic among rivals such as Google, fear of killer robots, and changed the course of innovation overnight.

Moving on to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Silicon Valley may have found its next star CEO.

Oren Etzioni, an artificial intelligence expert who served as director of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Seattle for many years, says he’s certainly a man of his time, considering he’s 37. .

Altman is already a household name in the tech industry in Northern California, but now that he and OpenAI are garnering strength at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence, they’re poised to bear the name elsewhere. I’m here.

San Francisco-based OpenAI is still small by tech company standards, with 375 employees as of last month, but its size underestimates its influence and Altman, according to Altman’s tweet. I’m here.

Despite his boyish appearance and wardrobe full of T-shirts and jeans, Altman is a seasoned corporate and political insider. According to former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, he co-hosted a fundraiser for President Barack Obama with then-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer in 2014, and in 2017 he had no real political experience and was in California. He has attended elite Sun Valley and Bilderberg business conferences, and his circle of friends includes tech billionaires such as Peter Thiel, Reed Hoffman, and Musk. and their funding was used to start OpenAI in 2015.

Before turning 30, Altman became the head of Y Combinator. Y Combinator is the incubator and investment firm of the renowned startup he has helped launch companies such as Airbnb, Dropbox and Reddit. Not afraid of big ideas, he pushed for investments in areas such as nuclear energy.

Within about three minutes of seeing him, I remember thinking, oh, this must have been what Bill Gates looked like when he was 19. Graham later elected Altman as CEO of his Y Combinator.

Legendary computer scientist Alan Kay called Altman a builder of civilizations and the greatest of all time, after a 2016 talk touting him about the new research effort Altman eventually gave rise to OpenAI. I called. Kay advised the company.

For some others in the field, including prominent AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru, all the adoration was too much, Google released.

It honestly feels like the whole world is going crazy over the ChatGPT hype, Gebru said in a LinkedIn post earlier this month.

Gebru, who did not respond to a request for an interview, cited one of Altman’s more outlandish and optimistic claims over the past year. Before this decade is over, Altman tweeted that cheap energy and advanced AI will be ubiquitous and that many will choose to relax all the time.

Gebru writes on LinkedIn:

Neither Altman nor other OpenAI executives were available for interviews, the spokesperson said.

Those who have worked with Altman are unfazed by this criticism and admire his foresight as to where the technology is headed.

Former Y Combinator partner Aaron Harris said in an email that he sees great opportunities in new things and inspires others to work as hard as he does to realize those opportunities. It has unique abilities.

The hype and panic around ChatGPT shows no sign of stopping, and such technology promises to impact areas such as education, media, and technology. OpenAI is also used in the image generator DALL-E and his successor DALL-E 2.

ChatGPT faces heavy criticism on several fronts. First, the system is based on information obtained from the open Internet, which some consider to be outright theft. Secondly, it can confidently spout misinformation. And the third, perhaps paradoxically, is that OpenAI can be so disruptive that it shouldn’t have gone public so quickly. Four years ago, OpenAI initially refused to publish the full version of ChatGPT’s predecessor, GPT-2.

And there’s the idea, fueled by philosophers and pop culture, that AI bots could one day threaten human life.

All of this places Altman in a role akin to being not just a gatekeeper, but a state-of-the-art accountable person, said Margaret O’Mara, a technology industry historian and professor at the University of Washington. I’m here.

There’s always this excitement about a clever person explaining this new and mysterious thing to the world. I also get excited when they look like nice people, OMara said.

Because Altman rarely grants interviews to the mainstream media, he gives many accounts on Twitter, in meetings with Congress, on blogs, and in interviews with journalists targeting wealthy investors and limited audiences. Altman, who has frequently advised people working in the tech industry to ignore the press, gave an interview to Forbes this month and defamed his own work on a New York Times podcast.

O’Mara writes about Silicon Valley’s golden line of 20s and 30s, which she calls the archetype of the boy prodigy, while Altman is a big influence in San Francisco’s tech scene. Despite this, he says that he managed to not stand out. She said it was also because of his cautious nature.

he is not a showman. He’s not Musk or Teal. He doesn’t have a catchphrase, OMara said.

But he often shares their outlook, she added. It is shared among men’s groups.

That worldview became controversial in 2017 when Altman wrote a blog post criticizing political correctness.

He wrote that he found it easier to discuss controversial ideas in Beijing than in San Francisco. He followed up two days later, revealing he doesn’t endorse hatred, and has recently been optimistic about San Francisco’s future, calling it the center of the AI ​​revolution despite a negligent local government. is.

Part of Altman’s power comes from the fact that he’s social and smart. He once told his Re/code, a tech website, that a few days before the Zoom call, he spent 6,000 minutes a month on the phone, averaging more than three hours a day. there is.

The son of a dermatologist, Altman grew up in the St. Louis area with his two brothers, according to a 2016 profile in The New Yorker. According to the magazine, he helped change the culture of his high school when he came out as gay. He currently lives in a mansion in San Francisco’s historic Russian Hill, according to regulatory filings.

And while Altman has mostly avoided flashy appearances in the national spotlight, he’s been a familiar face to tech audiences for years. In 2008, as co-founder of an app called Loopt, he spoke on stage at his iPhone app store launch. And last week, he was the guest of honor at his Microsoft headquarters where he signed a partnership deal with OpenAI.

Altman enjoys the idea that he and other tech founders are underdogs, despite their wealth and influence.

You and a small group of rebels get space to solve important problems that might otherwise go unsolved, he wrote in a December 2020 blog post, The Strength of Being Misunderstood. I am writing to

It’s not clear that Americans want another tech genius kid in their lives after a string of blazes: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is heading to jail in April. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is indicted. In his NBC News poll last year, voters gave Musk and Zuckerberg low ratings.

But Altman can also fill the vacuum. Tech giants are battling the perception of stagnation as they lay off thousands of employees. Companies like Apple and Google, despite their huge profits, haven’t wowed consumers with groundbreaking products in years.

Also, ChatGPT is always front page tech news. Even a Chinese company is planning its own ChatGPT clone of him, following OpenAI’s lead in this space.

Despite its CEO title, ChatGPT has not named Altman as the person most responsible for its birth.

If there was one person who played a key role, it would be Ilya Sutskever, ChatGPT said in response to a question from NBC News. Sutskever is his chief scientist at OpenAI, a former Google employee, and co-author of his influential 2017 paper on neural networks.

As for where Altman himself is headed, the blossoming OpenAI partnership with Microsoft says a lot. Etzioni, former director of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, says OpenAI isn’t about to overtake Microsoft or become an independent giant, and Altman may never be Bill’s Gates. He said he took it as a signal.

Etzioni said he thinks he’ll just be a millionaire.

