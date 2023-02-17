App founder quits Google, says company no longer serves users





First-hand from a former employee, we have some insight into what Google’s problems are these days. His Praveen Seshadri, the founder whose company was acquired by his Google, recently left the company and, on his way out, posted a scathing post on Medium detailing the problems he saw while at the company. bottom. According to Seshadri, Google is “trapped in a labyrinth of approvals, launch his processes, legal reviews, performance reviews, executive reviews and other bureaucratic processes,” and while employees are competent, they are “fighting quarters.” Year after year, we are making very little progress.” .”

Seshadri is the founder of AppSheet, a “no-code development platform” launched in 2014. After several years of development, Seshadri’s company was acquired by his Google Cloud in 2020, and Seshadri turned the app into his Google AppSheet over the next three years. Seshadri said he left Google the second his “mandatory three-year retention period” had expired, saying that he left Google “under the understanding that the once-great company was slowly crumbling.” I left,” he said.

Seshadri explains his big problem with the company:

From my point of view, Google has four major cultural problems. All of this is a natural consequence of the relentless growth of the money-printing machine called Ads each year, hiding all other sins.

(1) no mission, (2) no urgency, (3) delusions of exceptionalism, and (4) mismanagement.

Seshadri worked at Microsoft from 1999 to 2011, so “this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the gradual decline of a dominant empire.” Today, Seshadri said, “There are very few Googlers who work with the idea of ​​serving customers and users.” Focuses on ‘closed world at work’. The post said that “risk mitigation trumps everything else” at Google, and in 2021 he said in a New York Times article that CEO Sundar was “paralyzed” while Pichai ran the company. It has built a bureaucracy that

Seshadri’s complaints explain a lot of what we see outside the company where consumer needs and wants don’t always come first. Also, this is not the first time I have heard such complaints from employees. Former Waze CEO Noam Bardin said he will be leaving Google in 2021 and in his blog post, employees are not being incentivized to build his Google products. “Products are tools to advance the careers of employees. They are not passion, mission, or financial game changers. Promotions have a greater impact on personal financial success than product growth. We started onboarding people who mistakenly think of Waze as a stepping stone rather than a vocation, because the decision to use the product comes down to the potential for promotion,” Bardin recently said. Sharing Seshadri’s post on LinkedIn, he added, “The problem is, as long as the stock price is going up, nobody cares.”

We also have ex-Google (and Twitter) engineer Manu Cornet. His “Goomics” series humorously details what his life at Google has been like over the last few years. Several cartoons point out that Google’s flawed employee evaluation process does not link individual career progression with product success or “user happiness”. So it’s no surprise that some products are sacrificed or neglected while employees focus on promotion.

Note that not all Googles operate like Googles. The Android division, in particular, has been told by other employees that it feels like a completely different company. Steve Yegge, another of his esteemed authors in the genre “Former Google Employee Calls Out to Company,” describes his cultural shock of moving to Android from another division of Google. Did. “Android is not Google,” he writes Yegge. “They have almost nothing to do with each other,” he added, adding that the “notorious thorny organization” operates “more or less autonomously” within Google. Maybe that’s why Android feels like the most productive, stable, and reliable part of the company. We release new OSes regularly, at least every year. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of leadership turnover, and the department rigorously enforces software stability and backwards compatibility. Perhaps the more traditionally run parts of Google deserve more attention.

