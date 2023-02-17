Innovation Zone: Hyderabad’s BioAsia 2023 Hosts Innovation Zone for Startups





BioAsia 2023, Asia’s largest life sciences and healthcare conference, will host the Startup Showcase, a platform for promising startups in the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.

The ‘Innovation Zone’ of the Telangana government-sponsored life sciences event includes a startup stage pavilion and an incubator pavilion.

BioAsia 2023 will be held in Hyderabad from 24th to 26th February.

With a commitment to driving innovation, over 75 startups shortlisted will receive waived entry fees in addition to a free exhibitor booth. The event aims to provide a global platform for showcasing innovative ideas to promising start-ups focused on the pharmaceutical, biotech, life sciences, healthtech and medtech sectors. Organizers announced on Thursday.

The 20th BioAsia is expected to attract more than 3,000 participants from over 50 countries around the world.

The Innovation Zone received an overwhelming response from the startup community, with over 400 submissions from around the world, including Singapore, Thailand, the US, Ireland and the UK.

These startups will be provided space to showcase their calls at the exhibition. Application scrutiny was based on specialty, affordability and the ability of the idea/product to meet demand. The event invites PE and VC firms, investment banks, and angel investors to give emerging startups the opportunity to network and explore potential collaborations.

Participating startups will be provided access to all conferences and sessions, along with the opportunity to network with industry leaders. In time, five of his startups will be selected by a panel of judges to exhibit in his main BioAsia Valedictory session, giving each team exclusive pitch time.

You will also be handed cash prizes and Amazon cloud credits. The start-up phase is organized in partnership with Government of India Tech Mahindra and BIRAC.

Telangana Government Principal Secretary (I&C and IT) Jayesh Ranjan said the sheer number of startup deals and funding is a testament to Hyderabad’s rise to the country’s top five startup hubs. .

“BioAsia has earned a global reputation for the impact created by its past 19 editions. Telangana is the proud home of this year’s Innovation Zone, offering great opportunities for outstanding startups.” he said.

