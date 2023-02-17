AI replaces Metaverse, Web3 and Bigscreen in sleek VR headset





The Gartner Hype Cycle is used to describe the development trajectory of new technologies.

Gartner Group

What Happened to the Metaverse? I asked the Financial Times yesterday. In fact, you can also ask about Crypto and Web3. The Gartner Hype Cycle goes from the peak of expectations to the valley of disillusionment, all the way down the slope of disillusionment. VR languished there until the Quest was released. Even on the Internet he experienced it in 2000. The Hype Cycle has been validated many times, even though XR and Metaverse experts warn that it will take him more than a decade to fully manifest. When you get hooked on AI, a powerful new technology, you inevitably forget the lessons of history. I would like to think that this time is different, but I always say so. I could be wrong, but I’m talking about humans, not technology. I don’t think AI will change that, but not yet.

meme spotting.

tom fish

For the first time in months, there was no Meta schadenfreude this week. Everyone was talking about AI. The Metas attack continues, but has the backing of Wall St.’s tech analysts. Some are the same who yelled when Methus’ numbers supposedly freaked them out in 2022. Pull the string and you’ll see how high and how low the yo-yo will go. must be good.

Bigscreen launches VR headset. The PC Tether HMD is the smallest yet, with his 2.5K x 2.5K resolution per eye. It has face tracking and an external color camera, and you can get custom-made face gaskets, but it uses the Steam external tracking system. This is expensive for consumers. On the other hand, if you’re a Valve Index, Vive Pro, or Cosmos user looking for a more robust graphics experience in a better form factor, this could delay your upgrade.

Anima announces AI-based Onlybots augmented reality pets. Onlybots can now talk to their owners and each other as a result of the company integrating with his OpenAI artificial intelligence system to develop thematic personalities that change over time. Onlybots is currently his NFT in limited edition, but the company says it will be replaced by a more accessible version soon. Company funding was provided by HashKey, Not Boring Capital, Polygon Studios and NGC Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Flamingo and Divergence Ventures.

Anything World releases a collection of fully equipped insect and crustacean 3D models. New 3D and AI-driven models open up possibilities for users, designers, and creatives. Models are available on the company’s recently launched web gallery and Unity store. The London-based company announced it had raised his $7.5 million in November 2022, bringing its total funding to $9.3 million.

Snap adds ray tracing to Lens Studio. Ray tracing, a technical feature that enhances the realism of augmented reality experiences by reflecting light onto digital objects, is now available in Snap Lens Studio, the company’s creator tool for amateurs and professionals. Now, lenses featuring AR diamond jewelry, clothing, etc. can reach ultra-realistic quality.

Frame, a browser-based, device-agnostic training and education platform, has launched a ton of new features, including analytics, new APIs, full-body avatars, new graphics features, and a redesigned user interface. Frame is a subsidiary of Virbela, a large and successful 3D social network for businesses. Virbela launched Frame as a pilot in his 2020 to serve business communication needs without considering the importance of the Virbela app.

Spatial announces new tools for creators.

Spatial

Spatial offers a new home to your virtual world at an internet-favorite price. Since Microsoft shut down Altspace, Metaverse has fewer free hosting options for builders, and Spatial continues to add features to attract them. It’s been a year since he first pivoted to become a metaverse for culture and creators, creating 1.1 million spatial, 3D virtual worlds.

A rendering of Orlando’s digital twin in use in the new Orlando Marketing Center in Orlando… [+] Economic Partnership Office.

Orlando city

Orlando is the only city we know of with a large-scale digital twin (unless you count Google Maps as a digital twin). The mayor said he has 2,500 open positions to build the metaverse at the Orlando Metacenter to attract more technology companies, workers and investors to Orlando. The city is already a major center for simulation and training.

Sony’s new 4K PlayStation VR2 with an upgraded controller.

Sony

Sony’s PSVR 2 is a nice upgrade, but it’s not essential, says Axios Stephen Totilo. Bottom line: PSVR 2 is very good. If you don’t mind the price, the wiring, and understand the tradeoffs inherent in immersive VR gaming.

This Week in XR is also a podcast hosted by professor Charlie Fink, author of this column, Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, Paramount Global, and Rony Abovitz, founder of Magic Leap. This week’s guest is Alex Herrity, developer, entrepreneur and co-founder of Anima, who just released his AI-enabled AR pets, his Onlybots. You can find it on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

what were you reading

Why Metaverse Enterprises Should Use New Generative AI. Or maybe not (Tony Vitillo/Skarred Ghost blog)

dunking apple

Apple headsets will be the Macintosh moment, says former Apple XR manager (Tomislav Bezmalinovic /Mixed)

Apple’s mixed reality headset will reportedly debut at WWDC in June (Jon Fingas/Engadget)

