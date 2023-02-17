How Google ran out of ideas





Microsoft is making desperate plans. The company, which has spent billions of dollars on search engines that no one uses, ultimately wondered what it would be like to answer queries with auto-generated, falsely-studded paragraphs rather than links to web pages. Based on the theory that it spent billions more to equip chatbot technology ChatGPT, encouraging users to switch from Google search.

Microsoft’s move is understandable. Microsoft tried everything to bring Bing to life, but failed. What’s hard to understand is why Google plans to emulate Microsoft and stuff chatbots into every corner of the Googleverse.

To explain why Google is so obsessed with doing something so drastic and implausible, we have to consider the company’s history, which has been marked by similar folly.

In 2010, Google was forced to abruptly exit China. The Chinese hack of Gmail ultimately proved unacceptable to the company. For his four years, Google has worked diligently with the Chinese Communist Party to censor search results, but analysts speculated that its infrastructure had been attacked, or at least the government acquiesced. It must have stung.

I vividly remember when Google entered the Chinese market in 2006. Yahoo, the seemingly unstoppable website behemoth that Google beat out, entered China in 1998, the same year Google was founded. For eight years then, Yahoo has made a series of horrible compromises to keep its business there. This resulted in the infamous case in which the company helped the state prosecute journalist Shi Tao, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison based on its content. of private Yahoo mail messages. Yahoo’s role as a police informant (according to the watchdog Reporters Without Borders) has drawn scathing criticism, with other Chinese authors such as Liu Xiaobo blaming Yahoo for betraying the Chinese people. accused Jerry Yang, who

Google’s expansion into China was at the center of the scandal, and the company’s explanation for the decision was downright grotesque. In a session with Google founding committee members at the 2006 Web 2.0 Conference in San Francisco, I stood before the audience and asked how Google could justify censoring search results in China. rice field. He explained in a voice of disbelief that Google is doing this to improve his experience for Chinese searchers.

The real answer was that Google was and still is incredibly insecure. Having beaten market leaders by building better technology, the company is haunted by fear of being pushed aside. Back in 2006, the easiest way to get Google to do something stupid and self-destructive was to convince Yahoo first.

It’s strange to think that a company with a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion is being manipulated by its volatility into ill-conceived mimicry, but this isn’t the only time Google has jumped off a bridge. . Next Big Thing.

Remember when Google decided it needed to bridge the social media gap with Facebook? Because it feared social media would overtake search as a way for internet users to get information. A year after Google withdrew from China, Google Plus was developed as a social media service. Product managers and engineers were tasked with fully integrating Google Plus into the Google stack. It has become the formidable KPI key performance indicator that drives all bonuses, raises, and performance reviews.

Whether it’s to do with censorship in China or push inappropriate social media features where they weren’t intended, why is Google so easily tricked into doing silly things? I suspect the anxiety lies in the gap between the fantasy of being an idea factory and the reality of the actual business. In its nearly 25-year history, Google has made his 1.5 successful products. Everything else we built in-house crashed and burned. Of course, this applies to Google Plus, but it also applies to Google’s entire graveyard of failed products.

Nearly every successful Google product has been through acquisitions, including mobile stacks, ad stacks, video services, document collaboration tools, cloud services, and server management tools. In many cases, these acquisitions replaced failed in-house products (such as YouTube replacing Google Video).

Google, like all monopolies before it, is no longer a company that makes things. A company that buys things. However, this fact clearly taints Google’s self-image and lowers its prestige with users. It could also erode the stock premium Google has historically enjoyed thanks to its reputation as a hotbed of innovation. (I admit Google is adept at operationalizing and scaling other people’s inventions, but that’s the stakes for all monopolists. Large-scale technical excellence doesn’t equate to creativity. )

Analysts say Google is losing the AI ​​race. Alarm bells have been sounded company-wide, and employees who survived brutal and unnecessary mass layoffs have been ordered to integrate chatbots into their search. (Google’s 2022 buyback was so huge that it paid the salaries of all his laid-off employees for the next 27 years.)

Same old cycle: monopoly Google competitors expand into shady lines of business. Last time it was Yahoo and China. This time it was Microsoft and ChatGPT and Google that surprised me. The company’s management expects its employees to follow the machinations of its competitors and reward them with either following commercial fads or adding new technological hotness to products billions of people depend on. Even if it makes them dependent on integration and those products are substantially worse.

We know how this movie ends. Google’s user experience continues to degrade. The steady decline in search quality that has seen results evolve into an inedible stew of advertising, spam, and self-preferred links to Google’s own services reaches a new plateau of mediocrity. And more value moves from searchers, advertisers and employees to shareholders.

The problem is not that chatbots are irrelevant to search, they are already too relevant. Rather, automated text he generators will generate tons of spam and continue to lie lightheartedly like scammers. Google could have responded to this threat by creating tools that organize the world’s information, organize the world’s information, and make it universally accessible and useful. It’s a tool to detect and destroy machine-generated text or fact-checking chatbot spam, as the company’s mission statement proclaims. The company could have reformed its machine learning research department and tried to turn around its reputation for following company policy over technical excellence.

But it didn’t. Companies that buy things are striving to become companies that invent things. Coasting to a single technological breakthrough codified a quarter-century ago, Google remains steadfast, escaping ideas and chasing its rivals, calling the process innovation.

