Differences in the thinking of technology commercialization teams





Released on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Traditional technology commercial operations teams are being asked to undertake a broader scope of work that includes an increasingly diverse group of stakeholders.

A panel of operations experts, including James Licklider, Executive Director of Operations and Chief of Staff at the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, will speak on these industry changes and more at next week’s AUTM 2023 Annual Meeting.

At the University of Chicago, the Polsky Center, the hub for all entrepreneurial activity on campus, is responding to this evolution with the recent launch of Deep Tech Ventures.

Read more: UChicago launches Polsky Deep Tech Ventures to help startups bring science and technology to market >>

Given our strategy and how to get there, it has made us think differently about how we support these activities.

While the university will acquire equity through licensing agreements with IP-based start-ups, the Polski Center will make SAFE investments in program participants with the launch of new industry-specific accelerators. from all over the world. This isn’t necessarily the traditional way innovation offices think about funding, Licklider said.

We hope that the equity we acquire in Deep Tech Ventures accelerator companies will be the renewal revenue that sustains these and other accelerators we develop. Our ultimate goal is to provide more opportunities for founders and researchers.

Funding is highly competitive, so the more we can do as a university to support deep technology ventures, the more impact we can have.

The Polski Center also acts as a lead on proposals and applications to take advantage of federal, state, and corporate grant opportunities. The Operations Unit is currently handling pre- and post-award activities. This is work that prior art commercialization units have not handled.

Additionally, the operations team is working to track touchpoints and engagements from all stakeholders. This increasingly includes related startups outside the university.

Capturing KPIs for leadership is becoming more important, said Licklider. It is important to be able to quantify the impact beyond simply generating revenue. It is to support the university’s larger research mission.

How does the technology transfer office keep pace as the landscape continues to evolve? He said he is leveraging strong connections with the University of Chicago network.

It’s also important to talk to licensees, track market trends, and attend sessions like this to learn what other universities are doing, Licklider said.

// The Technology Transfer Status Change for Operations Professional will take place on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 3:45 PM to 5:00 PM CST. For event details and a full schedule, visit autm.net/2023-annual-meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2023/02/16/how-technology-commercialization-teams-are-thinking-differently/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos