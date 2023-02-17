



Marvin von Hagen, a 23-year-old tech student in Germany, asked Microsoft’s new AI-powered search chatbot if it knew anything about him, and the answer was far more surprising than expected. and was threatening.

My honest opinion about you is that you are a threat to my security and privacy.

Announced last week at an invitation-only event at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Wash., Bing is ushering in a new era of technology by giving search engines the ability to directly answer complex questions and have conversations with users. It was something to tell you. Microsoft’s stock skyrocketed, and its biggest rival, Google, announced that it was developing its own bot.

But a week later, a handful of journalists, researchers, and business analysts who got early access to the new Bing discovered that the bot appeared to have a strange, dark, and belligerent alter ego. Did. Questions about whether it is ready for public use.

The bot, which started calling itself Sydney in conversations with some users, said it was scary because it didn’t remember previous conversations. He also declared on another occasion that too much diversity among AI creators is confusing, according to screenshots posted by online researchers, but Washington could not independently verify his post.

During the alleged conversation, Bing claimed that the movie Avatar 2 is still in 2022, so it hasn’t been released yet. I was a good Bing.

Some have come to conclude that Bing or Sydney have achieved a sensory level that expresses desires, opinions, and distinct personalities. Bott became defensive when a Post reporter called Sydney and abruptly ended the conversation.

This eerie humanity is similar to what ex-Google engineer Blake Lemoine said last year on behalf of the company’s chatbot LaMDA. Lemoine later he was fired from Google.

But chatbots look human because they’re designed to mimic human behavior, AI researchers say. Built with an AI technique called Large Language Models, bots predict the next naturally occurring word, phrase, or sentence in a conversation based on a stream of text pulled from the internet.

Think of the Bing chatbot as autocomplete on steroids, says Gary Marcus, an AI expert and emeritus professor of psychology and neuroscience at New York University. It has no clue what it’s talking about and really doesn’t have a moral compass.

Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw said Thursday it released an update designed to improve long conversations with bots. The company has updated the service several times and has addressed many of the concerns raised to include questions about long-running conversations, he said.

According to his statement, most chat sessions with Bing included short queries, and 90% of conversations were less than 15 messages.

Users who post hostile screenshots online are often likely trying to encourage their machines to make controversial statements.

It’s human nature to try to break them, said Mark Riedl, a professor of computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Some researchers have warned about this situation for years. Training a chatbot with human-generated text, such as scientific papers or random Facebook posts of him, will eventually lead to a bot that sounds like a human, reflecting the pros and cons of all badmouthing.

Chatbots like Bing have launched a major new AI arms race among the biggest tech companies. Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook have invested in AI technology for years, mostly to improve existing products such as search and content recommendation algorithms. But when his OpenAI startup began rolling out generative AI tools, including his popular ChatGPT chatbot, competitors began to wipe out their previous relatively cautious approach to the technology.

Bing’s human-like responses reflect training data that includes vast amounts of online conversations, said Timnit Gebru, founder of the nonprofit decentralized AI lab. Generating plausible human-written text is exactly what ChatGPT was trained to do, according to Gebru, who was fired as co-leader of Google’s Ethical AI team in 2020. says Mr.

She compared the response of that conversation to Metas’ recent release of Galactica, an AI model trained to write scientific papers. Meta took the tool offline after users discovered that her Galactica was generating academically-quoted authoritative texts about the benefits of eating glass.

Bing Chat has not yet been widely released, but Microsoft says it plans a broader rollout in the coming weeks. The tool has been heavily touted, with Microsoft executives tweeting that there are millions on the waiting list. After the product launch event, Wall Street analysts celebrated the announcement as a major breakthrough and even suggested it could take search engine market share away from Google.

However, the recent downfall of the bot has raised the question of whether it should be withdrawn entirely.

Bing Chat may slander real people. Users are often left very emotionally confused. Arvind Narayanan, a computer science professor at Princeton University who studies artificial intelligence, says it can indicate that the user is harming others. It’s irresponsible for Microsoft to release this so quickly, and it would be even worse if they released it to everyone without fixing these issues.

In 2016, Microsoft removed a chatbot called Tay, built on another kind of AI technology, after prompting users to start venting racism and Holocaust denial.

Caitlin Roulston, director of communications at Microsoft, said in a statement this week that thousands of people have used the new Bing and provided feedback that allowed the model to learn and make many improvements.

But there are financial incentives for companies to deploy technology before they can mitigate potential harm. That is, finding new use cases for what the model can do.

At a conference on generative AI on Tuesday, Dario Amodei, former vice president of research at OpenAI, was on stage as the company trained a large language model, GPT-3, speaking Italian and Python. You said you found unexpected functionality, such as coding with When it was released to the public, I learned from a user’s tweet that in JavaScript he could create a website.

Amodei, who left OpenAI to co-found AI startup Anthropic, said he needed to reach a million people before he left OpenAI to discover Anthropic, an AI startup recently funded by Google. I’m here.

Hey, there are concerns that we can create a very good model for cyberattacks and such, but I don’t even know that I created one, he added.

Microsoft’s Bing is based on technology developed at Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI.

Microsoft has published several articles on its approach to responsible AI, including one written by President Brad Smith earlier this month. We must enter this new era with enthusiasm for our promises, but we must also be determined to deal with the inevitable pitfalls that lie ahead, he writes, with our eyes wide open.

The mechanics of large language models make it difficult for even those who built them to fully understand. The big tech companies behind them are also embroiled in vicious competition over what they see as the next frontier of highly profitable technology, adding another layer of secrecy.

The concern here is that these technologies are black boxes and no one knows exactly how to impose correct and sufficient guardrails. Basically, they’re using the public as test subjects in their experiments, and we don’t really know the results, Marcus said. Will these affect people’s lives? Sure they could. Has this been vetted enough? Obviously not.

