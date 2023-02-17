YouTube CEO steps down, cuts longtime relationship with Google





Longtime Google executive Susan Wojcicki, who played a key role in the founding of the company, is stepping down as CEO of YouTube. For the past nine years, it has operated a video site that has transformed entertainment, culture and politics.

In an email to YouTube employees published Thursday, Wojcicki, 54, said he’s ready to start a new chapter focused on my family, my health, and the personal projects I’m passionate about. She said she was retiring. She didn’t elaborate on her plans.

Neal Mohan, who has worked closely with Wojcicki for years, will succeed her as CEO of YouTube.

While she has become one of the most respected female executives in the male-dominated tech industry, Wojcicki will also be remembered as Google’s first landlord.

Shortly after Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin brought the search engine into the business in 1998, Wojcicki rented the garage of his home in Menlo Park, California for $1,700 a month.

Paige and Brin, then 25, spent five months in Wojcickis’ garage improving the search engine before moving Google to a more formal office and later persuading their former landlord to work for the company.

It will be one of the best decisions of my life.

In 2006, Google bought Wojcickis’ home to serve as a monument to commemorate the roots of the company, now valued at $1.2 trillion. During Wojicki’s career at Google, Brin became a stepbrother in 2007 when he married his sister Ann. Brynn and Anne Wojicki divorced in 2015.

Wojcickis’ departure comes at a time when YouTube is facing one of its most difficult times. This comes after Google bought the quirky video site, which faced widespread copyright infringement complaints in 2006, for his $1.65 billion announced price. The all-stock transaction was valued at $1.76 billion by the time the transaction closed.

Google was initially ridiculed for paying a lot for a video service with a dubious future, but it turned out to be a bargain. Not only has YouTube become a cultural phenomenon attracting billions of viewers, but it has also become a financial success, with ad revenue reaching his $29 billion last year. That’s up from his $8 billion in annual ad revenue in 2017, when Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. began disclosing YouTube’s financial earnings.

However, in the last six months of last year, YouTube’s ad revenue was down 5% from the previous year. This was the first prolonged recession the video service has seen since Alphabet pulled back its financial curtain. Analysts fear the recession will continue this year, one of the reasons Alphabets’ stock has fallen 11% since releasing its latest quarterly report two weeks ago. .

Wojcicki also resigns days before the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a lawsuit that threatens the freewheeling style that has long been one of YouTube’s greatest advantages.

The case stems from the death of an American woman who died in Paris during an Islamic State attack in 2015, and the victim’s family has filed a lawsuit alleging that YouTube’s algorithm helped recruit terrorist groups. I decided to wake up. If a court ruled that technology companies could be held liable for material posted on the site, experts say the repercussions could not only destroy YouTube, but rock the entire internet. says there is.

This is because under U.S. law, Internet companies are generally exempt from liability for material posted on their networks by users. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act 1996 is itself part of the broader telecommunications law and provides Internet companies with a legal safe haven. This is what YouTube co-founders Chad Hurley and Steve Chen saw as an opportunity to launch themselves as a broadcast video site.

___

Barbara Ortutay, AP Technology Writer and Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer contributed to this article.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the new YouTube CEO’s first name. It’s Neil Mohan, not Neil Mohan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/technology-streaming-media-susan-wojcicki-business-social-19e18ebcd986490e0ff9e66e429d66c2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos