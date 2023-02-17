Samsung Message Guard helps protect your data from modern threats





The next big threat to mobile security can hit anyone, but the Samsung Galaxy has a new line of defense.

Did you know that simply receiving an image on your phone can give hackers access to your device? We all know that you shouldn’t open random links or attachments, but cybercriminals We are always looking for new attack methods, so we cannot guarantee their safety.

Zero-click exploits are the latest cyberattacks and can occur every time you receive an image on your phone. A single image may contain malicious code.

Samsung Electronics always proactively anticipates potential threats and develops preemptive security measures such as Samsung Message Guard.

New security for new threats

Imagine this. Your phone receives images via text and gently vibrates or lights up briefly on your bedside table while you sleep. Even though you haven’t touched your phone, someone could be reading your messages, browsing your gallery, or looking at other personal data.

Zero-click exploits are just the latest threat in an era of increasing cybercrime targeting user data. One in three of her consumers worldwide has been the victim of a data breach in which her personal data has been hacked.[1] Data breaches are becoming more common, with rates more than tripling between 2013 and 2021.[2]

Threats are evolving, and so is Samsung’s mobile security. Samsung Galaxy smartphones offer comprehensive protection with the powerful Samsung Knox platform to protect users from attacks using video and audio formats. Samsung Message Guard takes that security a step further by preemptively providing another layer of protection to your device, limiting its exposure to invisible threats masquerading as image attachments.[3]

The security solution currently works with Samsung Messages and Messages by Google.[4] In keeping with Samsung’s philosophy of open collaboration, a software update will be rolled out at a later date to allow Samsung Message Guard to work with third-party messaging apps.

Usage

Samsung Message Guard works like an advanced sandbox, or a kind of virtual quarantine. When image files arrive via text, they are trapped and separated from the rest of the device. This prevents malicious code from accessing device files or interacting with the operating system. Samsung Message Guard checks image files bit by bit and processes them in a controlled environment to avoid infecting other parts of your device.

Simply put, Samsung Message Guard is designed to automatically neutralize potential threats hidden in image files before they can harm your device. It runs silently in the background, almost invisible, and does not need to be activated by the user.

Samsung Message Guard is Samsung’s latest advanced security solution. Samsung Galaxy devices already offer industry-leading security and privacy protections in other areas thanks to the award-winning Samsung Knox platform. It provides end-to-end protection and real-time threat detection across all hardware and software layers. .

availability

Samsung Message Guard is available for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series.Coming soon to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets[5] Later this year.

[1] 2022 Thales Consumer Digital Trust Index, https://cpl.thalesgroup.com/data-trust-index.

[2] 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report, Verizon, https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/reports/dvir/.

[3] Samsung Message Guard supports protection for the following image formats: PNG, JPG/JPEG, GIF, ICO, WEBP, BMP, WBMP.

[4] The default messaging app varies by market.

[5] One UI 5.1 or higher.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-message-guard-helps-protect-data-latest-threats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos