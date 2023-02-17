Female Google executive hits back at male colleague’s sexual harassment lawsuit





A female Google executive accused of sexually harassing a male colleague has fought back in court. Her attorney said in her filing that his tenure at Google was marked by "repeated" misconduct against women. The filing also accuses him of "trying to remake himself as a victim".

A female Google executive accused of sexually harassing and drunkenly beating a male colleague has refuted in court, saying his time at the company was “marked by repeated instances of misconduct against women. He said.

Lawyers for Tiffany Miller, director of programmatic media at Google, said in court filings that the allegations made by Ryan Olohan, formerly managing director of food, beverages and restaurants at Google, were created by him. It said it was a fictitious account” and was created “to blame others for his responsibilities”. one’s major shortcomings. ”

Olohan is suing Miller and Google in New York, alleging, among other things, that Miller sexually harassed him and that the company failed to address the conduct. In it, Olohan accuses Google and Miller of sexism, racism and retaliation.

A response from Miller’s attorneys filed Thursday said:

“Miller, who was not Orohan’s boss, not only vehemently denies any involvement in any wrongdoing in his interactions with Orohan, but also categorically denies any involvement in his termination.”

Olohan’s employment at Google was terminated on August 5 due to his complaint.

A Google spokesperson told Insider Olohan, “Following a thorough investigation of numerous employee complaints, we were terminated for just cause.” and we will vigorously defend ourselves against these allegations.”

Olohan’s attorney told an insider that his client’s complaint “details the record of his leadership and integrity that Google has consistently recognized for over 15 years.”

In its response to Olohan’s complaint filed on January 30, Google denied all allegations against the company and asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit “with complete prejudice.”

