University of Miami Announces Grand Opening of Lee and Rosemary Fisher Innovation College@Elm





University of Miami Announces Grand Opening of Lee and Rosemary Fisher Innovation [email protected]

(Oxford, Ohio), Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The University of Miami celebrates the opening and ribbon-cutting of the Lee and Rosemary Fisher Innovation [email protected] This new Innovation and Workforce Development Center will incubate and accelerate entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses, providing the training and workforce education needed to create Ohio’s future manufacturing and high-tech workforce. is a modern and vibrant facility.

A public-private partnership between the University of Miami, the City of Oxford and the Fisher Group, Fisher Innovation College @ Elm will transform a vacant 39,000-square-foot building into a hub for creativity and innovation, imagination and design, art and science. This incubator will leverage Miami’s entrepreneurial, business, and engineering expertise to build Butler County as an inclusive innovation epicenter.

University of Miami President Gregory Crawford said: “[email protected] demonstrates the value of injecting talented and creative people into the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering communities like Oxford for the powerful synergies of technology and art, imagination and ingenuity. We will establish a model, restore the Midwest as the nation’s economic engine, and develop the local economy.”

Fisher Innovation [email protected] will transform three blocks of greenfield land in Oxford’s business district into a high-tech innovation and creativity corridor. Anchor tenants include Fisher Group, 1809 Capital, City of Oxford and University of Miami.

“This incubator leverages Miami’s entrepreneurial, business and engineering expertise to build Butler County into a comprehensive innovation epicenter,” said Randy Malcolm, vice president of ASPIRE, Miami. Thomas says. “[email protected] will be a lighthouse and a beacon for community members, regardless of their educational background, who have an idea, want to take that idea further, and get help on how to turn it into a viable business entity. increase.”

In partnership with REDI Cincinnati, a private non-profit economic development corporation and JobsOhio Network Partner, Fisher Innovation [email protected] is the first to receive support from the JobsOhio Vibrant Community Grant program established to support small businesses. One of the projects. Communities through the implementation of catalyst development projects like [email protected] that meet market needs and represent a significant reinvestment in Ohio communities. In addition to celebrating the grand opening of its new facility, JobsOhio is also announcing the expansion of its Vibrant Community Grant program from 96 to 370 eligible communities.

“Small and medium-sized cities like Oxford are a rich part of the state’s social fabric, and with the expansion of our vibrant community grant program, even the smallest villages in Ohio are better able to develop their communities. We can empower and build stronger communities, the future of the economy,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The grand opening of [email protected] at the University of Miami will not only help Ohio colleges and universities develop talent, but will also bring new partnerships, new opportunities, and quality of life to keep alumni here for decades. It is an example that is shaping the improvement of

JobsOhio is expanding its Vibrant Community Grant program to support additional communities statewide by expanding eligible population requirements and allowing villages with fewer than 5,000 residents to apply for funding. Program guidelines maintain a 75,000 resident cap intended to fund small and medium-sized towns in Ohio. Eligible municipalities must meet or exceed state poverty rates in order to apply for grant funding.

JobsOhio’s JP Nauseef said: President and CEO. “The impact of the [email protected] project has spurred growth across Butler County and is an example of why JobsOhio is expanding opportunities for vibrant community support to 274 additional communities across Ohio. .”

The Grand Opening Ceremony for Leigh and Rosemary Fisher College @ Elm will be held on Thursday, February 16 at 6:30 PM. Local dignitaries, university leaders and funding partners will also participate in ribbon cutting and tours of the building.

About the University of Miami

Founded in 1809, the University of Miami is consistently ranked among the top 50 national public universities by US News & World Report for providing students with an Ivy League quality education at public school prices. Located in the quintessential university city of Oxford, Ohio, with regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown, a learning center in West Chester and a European Studies center in Luxembourg, Miami has over 21,600 undergraduate students and 2,500 students in 120 areas of study. We serve more than 100,000 graduate students. Through 70 master’s and doctoral degree programs. At this comprehensive research university, students engage and conduct research with top-notch teacher-scholars. Miami brings $2.3 billion to Ohio’s economy each year through innovative partnerships and job creation. Miami is her NCAA Division I school, serving her more than 500 student-athletes in 19 college sports. For more information, visit MiamiOH.edu.

About Jobs Ohio

JobsOhio is a non-profit economic development corporation dedicated to promoting job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization is also committed to seeding talent development in targeted industries and attracting talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with his six Ohio regional partners: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. For more information, please visit www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152 [email protected]

