Bluetooth tracker Tile has a new approach to stopping thieves and stalkers

Life360’s Bluetooth tag device Tile is launching a new anti-theft mode designed to avoid tricky issues.

The new anti-theft mode will make your Tile undetectable by Scan and Secure, the company’s in-app feature that allows iPhone and Android users to find nearby Tile. The feature was originally launched to combat the rise of stalking using Bluetooth tagging devices, but today this approach has not stopped stalking and is rather doing the job of criminals. The company says it’s now easier to escape.

Life360 CEO Chris Hulls said: “But what was happening was that there was this new vector that was opening up to thieves. And now, if you have a Tile or AirTag, a smart thief will almost certainly find you.”

This is because if a thief finds out that a stolen item has a Bluetooth tag, they can easily remove the tag to prevent victims from tracking their valuables.

Bluetooth tagging devices such as Life360’s Tile, Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag are in need of enhanced safety features as stalking incidents increase. But robberies are also on the rise across the country, and Hulls said stalking incidents are negligible. Robberies nationwide saw a 5.5% increase in the first half of 2022, according to the Criminal Justice Council.

“The main reason people buy these products is theft,” Hulls said. “Our new anti-theft mode is a trade-off. It gives consumers a choice. Consumers can turn off all anti-stalking features, so the tiles are invisible,” he added.

Tile takes a new approach to preventing stalking. If the user chooses to use anti-theft mode, they must go through an identity verification process. This will register the user to her Tile and sync the ID with the account.

“According to our research, the real problem with stalkers is how to remove anonymity,” he said.

Scan and Secure didn’t address the issue and didn’t have an enforcement mechanism, he said. Life360 threatens stalkers and imposes fines of $1 million against individuals convicted in court of using Tile devices to illegally track individuals without their knowledge or consent. That is changing as the company pursues. If someone is convicted in court of stalking using Tile, Tile will sue that person for violating our Terms of Service and Services.

But the change also raises user privacy concerns. Life360 has stepped up its cooperation with law enforcement agencies, so when Anti-Theft Mode is enabled, users can access the company’s You must acknowledge that personal information may and will be shared with law enforcement at your discretion. stalking.

“A lot of the reason people buy these devices in the first place is to protect themselves from theft, so I think this really elegantly pricks the needle,” Hulls said.

Advocates of consumer technology are complicit in changing safety and security

Technology safety advocates are not convinced.

Kathleen Moriarty, chief technology officer at the Center for Internet Security, said in an email that tighter ties to identity should improve the completeness of the solution by adding a human element and accountability, but new As with the release, it states: “Limits and boundaries are tested in unexpected ways.”

For example, if an authorized owner can discover a tile and track the inventory it was placed on, the tile is signaling to allow it. Applications designed for Tile will only see the Tile owner, but the signal may be detectable by other tools.

“Without insight into the technical details, the protections to prevent detection are not clear. Due to the rigorous review process by many experts, trust from technologists is typically higher for standards-based solutions. The solution is promising and time will tell, it will be tested in real-world scenarios,” she said.

Adam Dodge, CEO of digital safety education company EndTAB and member of the World Economic Forum’s Digital Justice Advisory Board, was more critical of the approach in an email exchange. “This update denies stalking victims access to the most important safety measure: the ability to verify and find trackers to stop abuse,” Dodge wrote.

He said Life360’s new safety initiatives identify verifications, fines, and commitments to cooperate with law enforcement, rather than offsetting the increased risk posed to victims, and Tile trackers. It states that features and new company policies will only take effect if a is discovered. Anti-theft mode makes it much less likely.

“We have to remember that bad actors are most interested in getting caught, and from that perspective, this new feature is a home run,” said Dodge. “I would like to see Tile’s new commitment to safety implemented independently as opposed to the way anti-theft mode dulls the risks.”

In his view, if the stalking problem isn’t solved, companies like Life360 need to solve it, especially through innovation and new safety features. “Ironically, making Tile trackers undetectable has made it easier for stalkers to remain anonymous,” Dodge wrote.

This article has been updated to include comments from EndTAB CEO Adam Dodge and Center for Internet Security Chief Technology Officer Kathleen Moriarty.

