YouTube’s longtime CEO Susan Wojcicki says he’s stepping down





Mohan inherited YouTube during a trying time. The company is battling a slowdown in digital advertising that has stalled its growth and faces increasing competition from TikTok, the Chinese-owned short-video service.

YouTube has responded by adding its own short-video feature, Shorts, to become a destination for more premium content by offering cable TV programming and the NFL Sunday Ticket (a package of weekly football games). increase. Pichai said his average daily views of short videos reached his 50 billion this month. The service has also started running ads on its platform and sharing revenue with creators in an effort to keep the influencer away from his TikTok.

YouTube recently announced that Robert Kyncl, who was chief business officer before stepping down earlier this year to become chief executive officer of Warner Music Group, and Martin Kon, YouTube’s business finance officer who left to start AI. We lost several prominent executives. to coffee.

Kong, who is now Coheres’ president and chief operating officer, said he had never met a CEO like Susan in his career. She was able to go back and forth with engineers, data her scientists, partnerships people, marketers and details of what they were doing.

The majority of YouTube’s revenue comes from ads that appear before, during, and alongside your videos. The company’s advertising sales in the third quarter fell 1.9% from the same period last year. Last quarter revenue was down 8% to $7.96 billion.

The platform has long been keen to diversify its business, prioritizing efforts to grow its content subscriptions. YouTube said in November that it had 80 million paying subscribers for its music and premium services, an increase of 30 million from the previous year.

The platform also offers YouTube TV, a bundle of streaming TV channels that replaces cable packages. According to the company, he has over 5 million YouTube TV subscribers. YouTube does not disclose revenue earned from subscriptions.

