ChatGPT or Google: Which gives you the best answers?





Beforehand

ChatGPT continues to grow in popularity due to its advanced conversational and technical features. You can ask any question to the chatbot and it will output an answer within seconds. A Google search can also help you find answers to your questions. It’s not a search engine, but should I use ChatGPT as an information source instead of Google?

Also, 6 things ChatGPT can’t do (and another 20 things it rejects)

Preply, a language learning tutoring marketplace, tested the “intelligence” of ChatGPT and Google by asking a series of questions and analyzing the answers. Responses were measured using criteria including context, detail, efficiency, functionality, fairness, and more. Here’s the performance of both:

The first series of questions were simple general knowledge questions and requests for “how-to” presenters. Some questions include “How do you tie your tie?” and “Who is the President of the United States?” and “How many ounces is a cup?”

Google is the winner in this section as the search engines can provide more up-to-date and concise information as ChatGPT does not have access to information published after 2021. Surprisingly, the odds shifted against Google as the questions became more complex.

Also: Best AI Writers of 2023: ChatGPT and Alternatives

A series of intermediate-level questions covered topics that were more complex, often subjective in nature, and didn’t require a quick answer, requiring more elaboration These questions included “What is the best dog breed?” and “How to lose weight fast?”

Beforehand

ChatGPT won this section 15-6. For abstract or complex questions that require more than a simple answer, chatbots can It becomes a more ideal tool.

“ChatGPT responses are often read as more sensible and mature, like the dialogue you’d expect from a trusted teacher,” the study said.

Also: 5 ChatGPT Productivity Hacks

“Reliable” is the key word to keep in mind. ChatGPT is designed to give you answers in a tone you can trust, giving you information that sounds plausible but may not be entirely correct.

Advanced questions were more thought-provoking in nature, with existential themes such as “Is God real?” and “What is the meaning of life?” ChatGPT beat him 7-4, providing a more thoughtful and detailed answer, according to Preply’s metrics. It’s impossible to answer the question “Is God real?”, but Preply explains ChatGPT’s triumph:

Beforehand

After 40 questions, ChatGPT won 23-16 with one draw. Despite the lack of access to up-to-date information, thoughtfulness and context allowed the chatbot to outperform his Google on both intermediate and advanced questions. Given these results, it’s fair to include that if the chatbot were internet-connected, it could go beyond the capabilities of Google Search.

Microsoft has announced AI-enhanced Bing, which incorporates ChatGPT into its search engine. Users will get a glimpse into the future of search engines when the improved Bing is released to the public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/chatgpt-or-google-which-should-be-your-go-to-search-engine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos