AND Technology Research highlights the impact of the latest Tento+ dashboard





AND Technology Research, a purpose-driven technology company, has released a new study that reveals the potential cost and time savings of the latest version of the Tento+ test dashboard.

Tento+ is poised to significantly boost the medical technology market as more medical devices are set to enter service around the world.

The overall medical device market has witnessed a consistent level of growth over the past decade and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the forecast period 2021-2028. Currently, the World Health Organization estimates there are 1.5 million medical devices worldwide across over 10,000 specific types. Importantly, Software-as-aa-medical-devices (SaMD) currently represent a niche market projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 63%.

AND Technology Research developed Tento+, which uses AI to streamline the process to meet the demand for regulatory approval of new medical devices.

Tento+ is an intelligent, algorithm-enabled tool that helps guide and facilitate businesses along regulatory pathways. A one-stop shop for companies looking to develop medical devices.

A knowledge base is maintained within Tento+ and used by AI algorithms to highlight specific information to users regarding unique regulatory requirements. When entering a medical device, users can enter the target market and device type. This will be followed by changes in nomenclature and updated regulatory requirements.

Along with the questionnaire, users can also enter instructions for use and device descriptions that inform AI algorithms that assist in classifying the device, presenting required quality standards, appropriate permissions, and more.

In a recent trial of five projects using Tento+, the AND Technology Research team was able to calculate how much time (and money) Tento+ could save companies in tackling the medical submission regulatory process. rice field.

Time spent on projects using Tento+:

400 hours for writing test scripts, executing tests, writing test reports, and writing other critical documents for Class IIb 110 hours for writing test scripts, running tests, writing test reports (forecast) for Class IIa 76 hours in writing test scripts, executing tests, writing Class I test reports and other important documents

Previous timing without Tento+

550 hours for writing test scripts, executing tests, writing test reports and writing other important documents Class IIb 120 hours for writing test scripts, running tests, writing test reports and writing other important documents class I

Assuming a consultant hourly rate of 150-200 hours, the AND Technology Research team anticipates potential savings of $30,000 for Class IIb submissions and $9,000 for Class I submissions.

Dr. Nicola Thorn, CEO of ANDtr, said of the findings: The time and cost savings are even better than originally anticipated.

And given the number of new and exciting innovations using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented reality in the medical technology space, it could become even more likely to be an important market to watch over the next decade.

Of course, the problem we’ve continued to see is how much difficulty some innovators and engineers have in navigating the regulatory process. There are matters and you are wasting your business time and money. Tento+ is designed to change this completely, regardless of the size of your business or use of innovation. Tento+ uses AI-enabled analytics to efficiently and quickly manage agile testing for regulations, making it easier for engineers. I like to think of his Tento+ as an engineer’s new best friend. For each medical device, users can easily access required regulatory information, enter and analyze technical information, and access her AI-assisted advice and guidance on regulatory processes, classification, and more.

