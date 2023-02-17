Paramount Streaming Losses Widen to $575 Million – The Hollywood Reporter





Paramount Global has reached over 77 million streaming subscribers worldwide by the end of 2022, up from 67 million at the end of September, as Paramount+ posted record quarterly user growth. increased investment in entertainment companies squeezed revenues and TV unit ad sales declined.

Led by CEO Bob Bakish, Paramount had 5,600 subscribers at the end of the year after its Paramount+ streamers recorded 9.9 million subscribers, compared to 46 million at the end of September. It reported that it had achieved nearly 10,000 subscribers. Popular content such as the blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick.

“Subscriber growth is fueled by the NFL, the expansion of existing franchises such as Top Gun: Maverick and 1923, the success of new franchises such as Tulsa King and Smile, and strong content slates including CBS’ all-around entertainment slate. has been done,” the company said. “Internationally, Yellowstone and Top Gun: Maverick were the leaders in user acquisition for their services.”

Paramount’s free, ad-supported streaming service, Pluto TV, also continued to grow its monthly active users (MAUs) in the most recent period, according to its latest earnings report before the stock market opened. I was. Pluto TV increased global MAU by 6.5 million to 78.5 million in the final quarter of 2022, “due to growth in all markets and expansion into Canada.” It also added that total global watch time was up “he’s just over double digits quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.”

Paramount’s Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) division grew revenue 30% to $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter as subscription revenue increased 48%. This is touted as proof that the company’s investment has paid off and that their content engine continues to perform well. , advertising revenue he increased by 4%. The DTC segment’s quarterly adjusted operating loss before depreciation (OIBDA) widened again to $575 million from $502 million in the same period last year.

On January 30th, Paramount became the latest Hollywood conglomerate to revamp its streaming setup and strategy, announcing the radical combination of its Paramount+ streaming service and Showtime. The move will bring changes to programming, with originals such as Kidding, Super Pumped and American Rust removed from the Showtime platform and additional layoffs. It estimated that the company could reach $300 million to $400 million in cost savings. [expense]”

“Paramount continues to demonstrate the success of its global multi-platform strategy, with popular content at its core,” Bakish said on Thursday’s earnings call. “Nowhere is this more evident than in the growth of Paramount+, which added a record 9.9 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, driven by hit content such as Top Gun: Maverick (1923) and Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, in 2022, Paramount Pictures will release six films at the U.S. box office, reclaiming Paramount’s position as linear television’s most-watched media family.”

“Our content and platform strategy is working, and with even better content coming this year, we expect the company to return to profitable growth in 2024,” said the CEO.

Paramount’s TV Media division posted stronger earnings despite lower earnings. For this segment, the company reports that fourth-quarter revenue fell 7% from his to less than $5.9 billion. This is due to a 7% decrease in ad revenue. Affiliate and subscription revenues were down 4%. This is because “the development of certain international affiliate agreements has shifted revenue from pay-TV services to streaming services, and rate increases in domestic networks have only partially offset subscriber declines.”

License and other revenue decreased 11% due to lower volume of programming produced for third parties. OIBDA increased by 5%, according to a TV Media adjustment, “as lower revenue was offset by cost reductions.”

Paramount’s film entertainment unit boosted fourth-quarter revenue by 35% “as both theatrical and licensing revenues increased, with strong 2022 releases.” Theater revenues he increased by 149%. With Smile’s box office success, it “will become the biggest global horror film of 2022 and his third-largest earnings driver for the studio, behind Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Top Gun: Maverick.” the company said. Licensing and other revenue in the film division saw him grow 28% on the back of the 2022 release of Home His Entertainment Window. Adjusted OIBDA for the films segment in the fourth quarter rose from breakeven to $87 million.

Paramount’s fourth quarter overall revenues were up 2% to $8.1 billion. Operating income decreased 93% to $182 million. Earnings from continuing operations ranged from $3.05 per share to a loss of 29 cents per share.

Just after 7:40 am ET, Paramount stock fell 7.5% to $22.70 in pre-market trading.

“Q4 2022 was mixed,” Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Cajor wrote in his initial response, referring to “strong streaming key performance indicators.” He added: “Paramount is up 45% year-to-date (S&P 500 is up 8%) and believes better (streaming) losses leading to cost savings and/or positive free cash are bogey to sustain the stock. A correction in flow amidst a severe linear trend.” A Wall Street expert summarized in his report headline:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/paramount-earnings-streaming-subscribers-fourth-quarter-2022-1235326232/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos