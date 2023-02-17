Ford Mustang Dark Horse features Carbon Revolution carbon fiber wheels





2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.Photo credit, all images: Carbon Revolution

Several sources have reported that Ford (Detroit, Michigan, USA) is equipping the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse with carbon fiber wheels from Carbon Revolution (Geelong, Australia), which was unveiled at this year’s Chicago Auto Show. I’m here. The 19″ wheels boast colored carbon fiber details using Chapel 2×2 260gsm 3K Twill carbon fiber from Hypetex (London, UK). On the visible surface of the wheel face — and to match Dark Horse’s blue interior.

The optional wheels with integrated carbon fiber rims are 37% lighter than Dark Horse’s standard aluminum wheelset, for a total weight savings of about 21 pounds, Ford told Motor Authority. . These are the first of his 5-spoke designs for a Carbon Revolution Ford vehicle and the first time the Lug His nut has been placed between the spokes on a Carbon Revolution wheel. The Mustang Dark Horse is his fourth program in Carbon Revolution with Ford, according to Motor1.com.

Autoweek.com says Ford’s entry into the Mustang option list is a special finish reminiscent of the company’s Mystic Chrome Mustang finish. A new color shifting paint for Dark Horse is called Blue Ember, which changes from blue to amber depending on the lighting.

Ford “still tunes the car to the wheels, but the design has already undergone over 200 tests for structural and environmental validation.” , will be available in major Right Hand Drive (RHD) Mustang markets including the UK and Japan.

Importantly, Carbon Revolution’s growth and industrialization strategy has allowed them to supply more wheel programs across a range of vehicles such as the Dark Horse. The company’s wheels are beginning to meet market demand for EV SUVs, trucks and even aircraft.

Carbon Revolution plans to begin production of the Mustang Dark Horse carbon fiber wheels on Mega-line in late FY23.

