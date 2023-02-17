Tesla recalls nearly 363,000 vehicles over problems with ‘fully self-driving’ system





DETROIT – US safety regulators have pressured Tesla to recall about 363,000 vehicles with “fully self-driving” systems. This is because the Tesla behaves poorly around intersections and doesn’t always follow the speed limit.

The recall is part of a larger U.S. Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into Tesla’s self-driving system and is the most serious action ever taken against an electric car maker.

This calls into question CEO Elon Musk’s claims that cars with “fully autonomous driving” can prove to regulators that they are safer than humans, and that humans rarely need to touch the controls.

At one point, Musk promised a fleet of autonomous robo-taxis in 2020. The latest action looks to push that development further into the future.

The safety agency said in a document posted on its website on Thursday that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks. However, we do not agree with the agency’s analysis of the matter.

The system, which has been tested on public roads by 400,000 Tesla owners, engages in unsafe behaviors such as going straight through intersections in turn lanes, failing to fully stop at stop signs, or driving past them. NHTSA said he crossed the intersection on a yellow light without paying proper attention.

FILE – A Tesla dealership in Westmont on March 8, 2019 (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Additionally, the system may not be responding appropriately to posted speed limit changes and may not consider drivers’ speed adjustments, the document said.

“FSD beta software that allows vehicles to exceed speed limits or cross intersections in an illegal or unpredictable manner increases the risk of collisions,” officials said in a statement.

On Thursday, Musk complained on Twitter, which he now owns, that calling an OTA software update a recall is “anachronistic and completely wrong!” A message was left Thursday for further comment from Tesla, which has dissolved its media relations department.

From May 2019 to September 12, 2022, Tesla has received 18 warranty claims that may have been caused by the software, according to the document. However, the Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer told its agency it was not aware of any fatalities or injuries.

In a statement, NHTSA said it discovered the issue during testing conducted as part of an investigation into Tesla’s “fully self-driving” and “autopilot” software that undertakes some driving tasks. The investigation remains unresolved and the recall does not address the full extent of what NHTSA is scrutinizing, the agency said.

Despite the name “fully self-driving” or “autopilot,” Tesla says on its website that cars cannot drive themselves and owners must be ready to intervene at any time. .

The NHTSA test found that Tesla’s FSD beta testing “posed an unreasonable risk to vehicle safety based on its inadequate compliance with traffic safety laws.”

Raj Rajkumar, a professor of computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, doesn’t believe Tesla will be able to fix the problems identified by NHTSA with a software update. Automakers rely solely on cameras and artificial intelligence to make driving decisions, and the system makes mistakes.

“The camera can miss a lot of things,” says Rajkumar. “These are not easy fixes. If they were, they would have been fixed long ago.”

Most other self-driving car companies use laser sensors and radar in addition to cameras to help the vehicle see everything. “No single sensing modality is perfect by any metric,” he said.

He questioned whether NHTSA requires testing of software updates before they are sent out to ensure they work. The agency said it is working closely with automakers as they develop recall measures “to ensure validity.”

NHTSA said on January 25 that as part of its routine communication with Tesla, it informed the automaker of its concerns about FSD and asked Tesla to issue a recall, according to the documents. On February 7, Tesla made the decision to carry out the recall out of an abundance of caution, but “disagreed with the agency’s analysis.”

The recall is another one on the list of problems Tesla has with the US government. The company said in January that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested documents from Tesla about “fully self-driving” and “autopilot.”

Autopilot Tesla crashes into police car as driver watches movie on phone

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said an Autopilot Tesla crashed into a sheriff’s car on August 26.

NHTSA investigated Tesla’s self-driving system in June 2016. The accident killed a driver using autopilot when a Tesla tractor crossed the road in Florida, and his trailer was crushed by it. Another investigation into Tesla using Autopilot when it hit an emergency vehicle began in August 2021. At least he had 14 Teslas hit an emergency vehicle while using the autopilot system.

NHTSA has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes where the automated system was suspected. Nineteen of his people were killed in these collisions, including two motorcycles.

The agency is also investigating complaints that Tesla can suddenly brake for no reason.

Since January 2022, Tesla has issued 20 recalls, including one requested by NHTSA. The recall includes a “fully self-driving” vehicle last January that was programmed to slow down stop signs.

“Full Self-Driving” launched in late 2015, and Musk has used the name ever since. It currently costs $15,000 to activate the system.

The recall, announced Thursday, affects certain 2016 to 2023 Model S and Model X vehicles, 2017 to 2013 Model 3, and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles that have software. Intended for vehicles with or pending installation.

Tesla shares closed down 5.7% on Thursday. The stock is up about 64% year-to-date, recouping big 2022 losses.

