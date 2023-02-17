YouTube CEO Susan Wojicki announces resignation





YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced Thursday that she is stepping down. Chief Her Product Officer Neil Mohan will lead as her senior vice president and new head of YouTube.

“Today, after nearly 25 years here, I have decided to step back from my role as head of YouTube and begin a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects that I am passionate about. she said. blog post.

Wojcicki, 54, joined YouTube in 2014 as CEO.

She added that she will continue to work with the YouTube team, mentor members, and meet with creators.

Wojcicki said he has agreed with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to assume a long-term advisory role to Google and Alphabet. “This will allow me to draw on my diverse experience over the years to provide advice and guidance across the portfolio of Google and Alphabet companies,” she wrote.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during the opening keynote of the Google I/O 2017 Conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA on May 17, 2017.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

“Now is the right time for me. YouTube has a great leadership team in place, so I feel I can do this,” she said. “Nine years ago when she joined YouTube, one of her top priorities was assembling a great management team.”

Wojcicki has a long standing relationship with Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. She let her work out of her home in Menlo Park, California when Google was founded. Paige and Brynn rented her space in the garage from her for $1,700 a month. Wojcicki was working in Intel’s marketing department at the time.

In 2006, she put forward a $1.65 billion acquisition of YouTube.

Wojcicki joined Google in 1999 and oversaw the design and building of Google’s advertising and analytics products for 14 years. In recent years, YouTube has expanded its physical footprint in regions such as New York and near its headquarters in San Bruno, California.

During her tenure, she oversaw the company’s rapid expansion to become the world’s largest video platform. Currently, YouTube has more than 2.5 billion monthly active users, with more than 500 hours of content uploaded to the platform every minute, the company said.

Rapid growth became a challenge for the company to contain. He had to pay $170 million to settle a lawsuit between Google and YouTube that alleged the video platform violated child privacy laws in 2019. Wojcicki also came under attack during the 2020 election and his Covid-19 pandemic as the platform struggled to contain misinformation and disinformation campaigns.

According to Wojcicki’s blog post, she’s spent nearly 15 years of her career working with YouTube’s new head, Mohan. “

YouTube has faced pressure in recent years as social media has grown in popularity. TikTok is trying to compete through short-form video platform Shorts. YouTube posted $7.96 billion in ad revenue in the fourth quarter, lower than analysts’ expectations and an 8% year-on-year decline.

