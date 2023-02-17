Justice Department targets threats to US innovation, warns of China’s ‘weaponization of data’





WASHINGTON — A new federal initiative dedicated to keeping America’s technological advances out of the hands of foreign enemies will be part of the Biden administration’s strategy to counter growing threats from China. , the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The Disruptive Technology Strike Force, an interagency partnership between the Departments of Justice and Commerce, seeks to use America’s high-tech advances to undermine national security and overthrow the rule of law rivals like China. The deputy attorney general said it aims to target the country. Lisa Monaco.

Speaking at Chatham House, a British think tank, Monaco said the newly created group would serve as the latest component in the Department of Justice’s efforts to protect US technology and data.

“We use intelligence and data analytics to target bad actors, strengthen public-private partnerships to strengthen supply chains, and identify early warning of threats to critical assets,” said Monaco. rice field.

To combat these risks, U.S. officials are paying more attention to how foreign adversaries seek to use investments to gain access to U.S. technology and data. Monaco says the Biden administration is seeking ways to ensure that federal regulators monitor the flow of American funds in foreign technology sectors and prevent those funds from furthering the national security interests of other countries. Stated.

The announcement was part of a larger debate in which Monaco warned that countries like China and Russia have become “more sophisticated, brazen and dangerous” in their approach to US security. She said Russian criminals targeting public institutions such as US hospitals and China’s misuse of personal data are her biggest concerns.

“The Chinese government isn’t hacking just to collect our data,” Monaco said. “If a company does business in China and collects your data, there is no doubt that the Chinese government has access to it.”

Those are sharp words from one of America’s top law enforcement officials amid mounting tensions with China. A Chinese reconnaissance balloon was recently shot down by US forces after passing over much of China, prompting the secretary of state to cancel a meeting in Beijing. US government agencies across the country have also banned the use of social media platform TikTok on official devices.

In November, FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress that investigators had “national security concerns” about the app, including that “the Chinese government collects the data of millions of users. There is also a concern that there is a possibility of using this app for

Monaco warned on Thursday that China’s weaponization of data could become more insidious over time, telling a group gathered in London that the Chinese government would give data keys to companies doing business there. He said he was asking for it to be handed over.

“The data we get today could be used in new and amazing ways tomorrow,” she predicted. I’m not going to,” she added later.

According to Monaco, the administration’s goal is to prevent countries like China from exploiting US investments, technology and data against US citizens. The Justice Department’s newly announced Strike Force is just one of her many initiatives, she said, and will work to identify early vulnerabilities.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland told a conference of mayors that the Justice Department was working to stop fentanyl, another threat to Americans originating in China.

According to Garland, investigators are “interfering with the flow of precursor chemicals from the People’s Republic of China to Mexico,” where they are used to make deadly drugs and transported to the United States.

Under pressure from senators at a congressional hearing on Wednesday, administration officials said they were working with international partners to push China to stem the flow of these toxic chemicals.

Monaco’s remarks in London represent a tacit understanding that if the United States wants to make sure it “does this right” it must work with other countries.

In an interview with “Face the Nation” last month, Senator Mark Warner and Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio discussed China’s predatory policies, including laws targeting Chinese investments. He said he was looking at more ways to address the practice. .

“The Chinese have found a way to exploit capitalism against us,” Mr. Rubio said.

Warner said, “We need an approach that, regardless of the country, we need to consider foreign technology investment and foreign technology development, and establish a place where we can evaluate it, if it poses a threat to national security.” added.

Margaret Brennan contributed to the report.

