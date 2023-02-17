Google and Microsoft’s AI search chatbots are here, but they’re not perfect.Here’s Why They’re Doing Things Wrong





Tech giants Google and Microsoft debuted search engine chatbots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) earlier this month, but both have already run into problems.

They published false information as the truth, and are said to have acted confused and sometimes erratic.

See why AI chatbots aren’t perfect, how much you can actually trust AI chatbots, and why experts are happy that some people are already trying to beat AI chatbots. let’s

Google and Microsoft’s AI chatbots both made errors on debut

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, saw its share price drop earlier this month after releasing a video announcing that its chatbotBard contained non-factual responses from its AI.

Byrd said the first pictures of a planet outside of Earth’s solar system were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, and NASA has confirmed that this is not correct.

At the time, Google said the error underscored the “importance of a rigorous testing process” and sought external feedback to “meet our high standards of quality, safety, and grounds for real-world information.” and its own evaluation.

Here is the clip that shows the error:

Almost a week later, Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, which uses some of the technology from the popular ChatGPT chatbot created by OpenAI, also made a mistake in its first demo.

Independent AI researcher Dmitri Brereton said findingBing’s first AI demo included incorrect product details for vacuum cleaners when asked to search, and numbers when asked to summarize the company’s financial reports. It reports that there were multiple mistakes, such as being wrong.

“I am shocked that the team at Bing created a pre-recorded demo full of inaccuracies and confidently released it to the world,” Bretton said.

Yusuf Mehdi, VP of Search at Microsoft, demonstrates the new version of Bing. (AP Photo: Stephen Brashear)

Thousands of people are slowly being given access to test the new Bing, and more suspected errors are popping up on social media.

While it’s difficult to verify the legitimacy of all the screenshots, and some of them may have been created by trolls, Microsoft admits to being aware of some issues with the system.

When asked why Google’s AI bot failed in its first demo, Bing allegedly gave this Reddit user the wrong answer.

He then allegedly told them that there are 26 countries in the EU when there are actually 27.

A Reddit user said that Bing returned this incorrect response when asked about Google’s AI failure (Reddit: BLRAdvisor).

Testers reported that Bing was sometimes confused about what year it was, used controversial language, spied on Microsoft developers with their webcams, messed up math problems, and made mistakes. It is said that the information was distributed.

There have also been reports of Bing displaying racial slurs and misinformation about COVID-19.

Others have allegedly seen it lose its robotic mind.

A Reddit user says he received this response when asked if he thought Bing had a sense (Reddit: Alfred_Chicken).

Some Bing users have seen a chatbot calling itself Sydney.

In a statement to The Verge this week, Microsoft said it “expects that the system may make mistakes during this preview period,” and that feedback is “important” to making the system better. said there is.

On its website, Microsoft says that while the new Bing strives not to generate offensive content or inaccurate information, users “may see unexpected results.”

“While Bing aims to base all answers on reliable sources, AI can make mistakes and third-party content on the Internet may not always be accurate or reliable. ” said the company.

“Bing may misrepresent information it finds. Answers that sound compelling but may appear incomplete, inaccurate, or inappropriate. Decisions made based on Bing’s answers.” Please use your own judgment and double-check the facts before making any statements or taking any action.”

Microsoft says it is aware of some mistakes in the new version of Bing. (AP Photo: Stephen Brashear)

At Google, some employees reportedly “rushed” the company’s rollout of Bard after the launch of ChatGPT allegedly caused a “code red” panic at the search giant last year. It was reportedly called “failed.”

Google’s Bard system didn’t roll out to public testers as quickly as Bing, and neither system is widely available at the time of writing, but both are expected to roll out in the coming months.

“Proceed with caution”: Why AI chatbots don’t always know the truth

Stela Solar is Director of CSIRO’s National AICenter, an Australian scientific organization, and a former Microsoft AI executive.

She says AI chatbots are flawed. Not only are AI chatbots still learning which information to trust most, but they also “hold one big mirror” that shows us who we are as humans.

“Chatbots are trained on data generated by us and our society, so they will do the same wrong things that humans do,” she says.

“They use vast amounts of data that are mixed in accuracy, mixed in representation, sometimes biased, poorly represented, and have gaps in the data.

“Yes, there is a risk of chatbots generating false information. Chatbots are not necessarily sources of truth. Chatbots are a way of navigating the complex data and information landscapes we find ourselves in.”

Jon Whittle, head of Data61, CSIRO’s data division, says AI chatbots are improving rapidly thanks to technological advances and humans correcting errors when they occur, but they are not always reliable. says no.

“On the one hand, it’s nice to have a system that can summarize related web pages together. But the real question is, can we trust the output that comes back?” he says.

“I think there’s a real danger that the fact that it’s written in this language that sounds very colloquial, that people will accept it as a fact when it’s not actually a fact.

“If you really want the facts, proceed with caution.”

CSIRO’s Jon Whittle Says People Shouldn’t Believe Everything AI Chatbots Say (Courtesy of CSIRO) Why Are Some People “Jailbreaking” Chatbots?

As with many new technologies, people are pushing AI chatbots to their limits in what is known as jailbreaking.

Jailbreaking, in this context, involves using abusive texts to convince chatbots to temporarily shut down safeguards.

Shortly after the launch of the new Bing, an American college student discovered an exploit. This clarified the rules Bing should follow when responding to queries.

According to Dr. Whittle, chatbot users, including themselves, are trying to find these exploits not only because it’s fun, but also because they’re concerned about the technology.

“They’re trying to raise awareness about the kinds of problems chatbots can have, and I think that’s a good thing,” he says. “It’s never going to be 100 percent.”

Finding loopholes in chatbots is “actually very important for technology development,” says Solar.

“Technology doesn’t happen in a vacuum where only positive intentions exist,” she says.

“It is a natural human curiosity to really test what a tool can do, its potential, and the value it can contribute. is necessary for

“All of these interactions will be used to further train the chatbot on how it responds to being asked.”

CSIRO’s Stela Solar says people trying to jailbreak AI chatbots are doing useful work.

Dr Whittle says it’s impressive how quickly the AI ​​landscape is changing, but the apparent “arms race” between companies like Google and Microsoft suggests things may be moving too fast. It means that

“I think the company deserves more than just slowing down,” he says.

“These AI models have fundamental limitations. While I have no doubt they have some great applications, I am not convinced that integrating them into search engines is the best application. Is not.”

Solar doesn’t believe chatbots from Google or Microsoft have rushed to market, but said they’re still in the “testing stage.”

“I think AI, especially chatbots, has suddenly put the world in perhaps the biggest test of all time, where people are actually touching and interacting with chatbots.”

She believes AI chatbots will be more useful in industrial applications, saying they can be trained on specific data to be highly accurate.

“I think we’ve just really seen the real adoption and impact of chatbots and how to implement them in meaningful ways,” she says.

Are companies investing in irresponsible AI?

Solar said tech companies are making “huge investments” to build secure and responsible AI systems. The system is comprehensive and works well for a wide variety of people.

“Real-world contexts such as human behavior, social structures, and social prejudices are always present and cannot be removed from datasets effectively or at scale,” she says.

“But there is a growing awareness of removing bias from data sets. There is a growing awareness of the ‘data deserts’ and the gaps in representation that exist. Fill in some of these datasets with a representation.

“The topic of responsible AI is getting very big, really becoming a question of responsible humanity and responsible human behavior, which we can never control.

“That’s why investing in better technology and investing in better design than previous technology is so important.”

