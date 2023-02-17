Technical debt is a major threat to innovation





Research published today suggests that as IT environments become more complex to manage, technical debt is starting to become more serious.

The survey of 4,000 IT leaders in a 1,500-employee organization was conducted by Foundry, the market research arm of International Data Group (IDG), on behalf of IT services provider Insight Enterprises. . According to the survey, 86% of respondents reported that their company was impacted by technical debt in the past 12 months, with the areas most affected being innovation capabilities (43%) and service level agreements ( 41%), and avoiding downtime (37%). %).

Technical debt is created when an organization cuts corners in order to meet application deadlines or leaves known bugs. Application code is often not well tested. In some cases, what was intended as a minimum viable product may turn out not to scale very well. Quick fixes needed to improve performance are also often undocumented. Inefficient code can also consume your IT infrastructure more than it should, hurting everything from cloud costs to your carbon footprint.

Juan Orlandini, chief architect of Insight Enterprises’ Cloud + Data Center Transformation (CDCT) division, says all organizations suffer from technical debt. He added that it will not be eliminated, but it must be contained.

The challenge is that rather than trying to keep IT shining in the COVID-19 era, IT teams are now being asked to innovate to drive digital business transformation initiatives, said Orlandini. I’m here. 87% of his survey respondents cite modernization of critical applications as a key success factor.

As a result, he noted, many organizations are adopting platform engineering to bring more structure to their DevOps processes. But the challenge, he said, is striking a balance between a more centralized approach to DevOps and maintaining the ability of developers to innovate.

The problem, of course, is that, in addition to the huge amount of technical debt, the latest generation of applications are more distributed than ever. The survey found that 91% of his respondents currently rely on multiple public cloud providers for various workloads, and 54% of his data is on public clouds. However, the study also found that an on-premises IT environment is still appropriate. Twenty percent plan to move some public cloud workloads back to an on-premises model within the next 12 months.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents also said their data volumes are growing rapidly beyond their ability to manage, and 64% have implemented data management programs to manage their data. improving is one of their top data-related goals this year. Today, just over a third (35%) of data assets are driven by edge workloads on average, and 29% of respondents report that at least 50% of their data volume is currently at the edge. Nearly two-thirds (64%) expect an increase in the next 12 months.

A total of 85% of respondents also indicated that their organizations are using artificial intelligence (AI) to some extent to improve business insight and efficiency, but that the use of AI and machine learning (ML) across the enterprise is growing. Only 36% reported optimizing. .

Finally, cybersecurity is also an issue, with 51% reporting being affected by a cybersecurity breach in the last 12 months. Only 20% solved her problem in a day and 31% solved her problem in less than a week. Nearly half (49%) took him more than a week to recover.

Clearly, IT has not gotten easier to manage. IT teams must find ways to build and deploy new applications while reducing technical debt so they don’t stifle future innovation.

