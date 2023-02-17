What if the ball is embedded in the OB net but inbounds?





Posted by Rules Guy Feb 17, 2023

What does the rule say when a ball caught in the OB fence is hanging inbounds?

Getty Images

Golf rules are hard! Thankfully we got Guru. Our rule guy knows the book from start to finish. do you have any questions? he got all the answers.

To protect the adjacent bike/walking paths, our course has a perimeter with 15 foot high poles angled at an angle and a square plastic net slightly smaller than a golf ball. I support you. The bottom of each pole is painted white to represent out of bounds. My partner hit a greenside bunker shot with a blade, but it got caught in the net. Upon closer inspection, that portion of the net leaned toward the green, inside the two poles that define the OB. Since it was a friendly match, everyone decided to treat the ball as inbounds, right?Brad Bartlett, Boise, Idaho

What a coincidence that this exact incident happened to Rules Guy last week.

Sounds pretty similar to your setup in Boise. You’ll forgive us, but I didn’t mean to go down the rabbit hole as to whether the net is part of the boundary object and whether free relief is included.

Instead, stick to the solid terrain of the out-of-bounds definition. The border extends vertically up and down. Therefore, a ball is inbounds and on course if it is stationary in the air whether it is in a branch or in a net and has not gone off course beyond the edge of the boundary.

You should get a ruling, not a punt, on what to do with the ball and how to play it. Rulesguy began dreaming of being chased by a butterfly net after sneaking into his lair.

Read below for net and gate relief related guidance from our guru…

Rules Guy: How do you save yourself from the tee box safety net? Author: Rules Guy

The home course and adjacent grounds are separated by wire mesh fences, and there are no OB stakes. Local Rules state that there is no right to relief if the ball touches or is near the fence. Due to the structure of the fence, you can basically swing the club from the opposite side of the golf course and pass through the fence to hit the ball back onto the fairway. Is this allowed?Jim Gallo, New Albany, Ohio

If the ball is actually in bounds, it can be played from either side of the fence.

The rule in this case, Rule 18.2a(2), only cares where the ball is, not where you stand to play it.

Note: If signs such as no trespassing are posted. or other! Take a penalty drop.

Need help untangling the greens on your home course? Pick up your custom green book from Golf Affiliate Golf Logics at 8am.

Questions about the rules? Ask the Rules Guy! Please send any questions, confusions or comments to [email protected] I promise he won’t throw books at you.

