Google Begins Layoffs In India Over 450 Employees Affected





Last month, Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., announced it would cut 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its total workforce. The company’s chief executive officer, Sundar Pichai, also informed employees that they take full responsibility for the decisions that have guided us. here.

Google layoffs have begun in India. A source with knowledge of this information told CNBC-TV18.com that their tech giant laid off 450 to 480 employees from various departments in India late at night.

Employees who reported on the dotted line or did not have a direct manager were terminated, according to sources. A number of employees working as Level 4 software developers, backend developers, cloud engineers and digital marketers in Hyderabad and Bangalore have been laid off, further sources said.

The sources also added that the layoffs in India were also done by mail, similar to what happened in the United States.

Google India has not responded to this.

Other Google India employees have also started posting on LinkedIn about the layoffs. Google office account in Gurugram, Haryana His manager, Kamal Dave, posted on LinkedIn that he was affected by the layoffs that occurred yesterday as his role in digital marketing was reduced.

Another employee, Google program manager Saptak Mohanta, said, “It’s been really disappointing to lose so many good colleagues and friends as part of Google’s layoffs in Singapore and India last night. will take some time to recover from this situation.”

Pichai also announced that the company would cut executive salaries as part of its cost-cutting measures.

Annual bonuses are significantly reduced for all positions above the Senior Vice President level. For senior positions, compensation is linked to company performance, Pichai told Business Insider.

Many employees are on LinkedIn, indicating that they got fired one morning after waking up to work as usual only to find their accounts were disabled.

Pichai took “full responsibility” for the decisions that led to the layoffs.

Meanwhile, according to the Alphabet union, management’s acceptance of “full responsibility” for the massive layoffs is “little consolation” for the 12,000 employees who are currently out of work. yeah.

Additionally, Indian-American Neil Mohan is poised to become the streaming company’s new CEO. He joins the list of Indian-born CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants such as Pichai.

First Published: Feb 17, 2023 8:41 AM IST

