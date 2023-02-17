This year’s Super Bowl ad highlights social trends, including streaming





The Super Bowl has always been a place for brand promotion, and last weekend’s game was no exception.

But this year’s ads were unique in that they clearly reflected recent cultural shifts in the United States.

When the game wasn’t buffering (because live sports are now being streamed as well), multiple ads for the streaming service would appear in about the same amount of time as it takes to eat a box of mozzarella sticks. I was.

There were 60-second spots from Paramount+, two co-branded Netflix promos, and two spots from Fox-owned Tubi, which included one 15-second ad that sparked online outcry.

But Super Bowl LVII made history as the first big game played in a state with legal sports betting. Of course, the sportsbook was there to advertise its services.

streaming

Coming back to streaming, with most services being ad-supported, the competition is getting fiercer. Platforms are under tremendous pressure to build a subscriber base large enough to keep advertisers committed to spending during the upfront season.

Netflix is ​​not your usual Super Bowl advertiser (unless it’s promoting the new season of Stranger Things). But the company, which started advertising three months ago, was in full swing at this year’s Super Bowl. In collaboration with General Motors and Michelob Ultra, he hosted two spots and the full He aired various shows featuring skit-like stories, including Swing, Bridgerton, and Squid His Game.

Paramount also promoted its streaming platform, but its ads scored lower than average on brand recall compared to other Super Bowl ads, according to a new study from Unruly.

why? Maybe it’s because the Paramount ad featured characters such as Beavis, Butt-Head, Sylvester Stallone, Chris Pine as Captain Kirk, and Dora the explorer all crammed into the same mock scene (yes, seriously). . They all have shows on Paramount+, but the ads felt pretty random.

But by comparison, Tubis’ naughty ad was quite impressive. The ad begins by panning away from the Super Bowl announcer to her slew of scrolls in the Tubis library. I think almost everyone who saw this live was sitting at the remote control.

Tubi, we totally fell in love with it.

vibe check

As such, streaming was unavoidable at this year’s Super Bowl. (However, it was easy to get around as there were no crypto ads.)

But the big game had another big theme. It’s sports betting. Both FanDuel and DraftKings advertised at Super Bowl LVII, with total stakes expected to set a record of nearly $16 billion.

DraftKings and FanDuel both chose humor for another theme spot this year. Advertisers laughed.

Last year, the brand focused on bright, inspiring stories as opposed to the bleak landscape of the pandemic. Another year out of the COVID woes, this year’s batch of ads took on a more comedic tone.

For example, the Dodge Ram truck headlined an electric car spot designed to look like an advertisement for a drug for erectile dysfunction (premature birth), and Uber used the decade-old internet meme “What Does the like Fox Say?) has been revived. A nostalgia-filled ad for delivery service Uber One.

My question is, which of these advertising trends will last beyond Super Bowl stage time? (And would you bet on it?)

Please let me know what you think.hit me [email protected]

