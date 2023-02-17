Apple explores feasibility of foldable device with touch-sensitive chassis





Apple has yet another patent for a foldable device. The latest embodiment features a clamshell design with touch-sensitive areas on the sides that act as virtual buttons (via CNBC).

A new patent, filed by Apple in April 2021 and approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office this week, explores the idea of ​​an “electronic device with a display and a touch-sensitive structure,” with parts of the device enhancing the display. I’m envisioning a way to act as an input surface. Or use when the display is folded.

As an example, the patent describes how to “stack” the display and touch sensor layers on the outer panel of the device and place the touch sensors under the glass layer along the front, bottom and “curved sidewalls” of the device. It explains how. This suggests the possibility of enabling touch input across the outer chassis of the clamshell enclosure.

In another example, the patent describes “wrapping a display around part or all of the device,” housing a touch-sensitive layer in curved sidewalls and serving as camera controls, volume sliders, and other features. You can.

The patent fuels new speculation that Apple’s first foldable device is on the horizon. The company has been working on foldable display technology for several years and has applied for multiple foldable-related patents. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said last year that Apple was actively testing foldable displays, but Apple’s first foldable device he said was an iPhone/iPad hybrid, or simply Foldable he thinks could be an iPad. Most recently, Kuo said Apple is preparing to launch his foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand in 2024.

Display analyst Ross Young said last year that it had long been rumored that the launch of Apple’s foldable iPhone would be delayed until 2025. The news of the delay comes after discussions with sources in the supply chain, suggesting that Apple is conducting due diligence to confirm the feasibility of such a product. I’m here. Get your product to market quickly.

