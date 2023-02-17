Carl, Illinois, UIUC Partners with Chicago ARC to Address Inequities in Healthcare | Carl Illinois Medical School





The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign excels at finding solutions to complex medical problems using an interdisciplinary approach.

Our commitment to research-based solutions and innovative problem-solving strategies has earned us a reputation as a leader in the healthcare field. With a diverse faculty and student body, his UIUC offers a wide range of resources and expertise to address healthcare challenges. Over the past few months, we’ve made progress in healthcare technology and delivery, voice accessibility, and AI in healthcare.

In UIUC’s healthcare-centric partnership with Chicago ARC, the university aims to provide solutions in another important area within the industry: equitable healthcare. Starting in Chicago, Chicago ARC is a Health He innovation venture working together on a mission to make affordable, quality healthcare accessible to all. To bridge the gap between healthcare providers, researchers, venture capital firms, start-ups, international organizations and corporate partners, Chicago ARC is at the center of cross-sectoral collaboration in the industry. UIUC and Chicago ARC are partnering with Illinois Tech, America Senior Living, Insight Hospital and Medical Center and OSF Healthcare to accelerate this initiative through a network of approximately 750 medical locations throughout Illinois.

According to the Chicago ARC, in Chicago’s healthcare system, “the zip code is more important than the genetic code.” This means Chicago residents can live up to 30 years longer depending on where they live. This partnership aims to bridge this divide, allowing both UIUC and Chicago ARC to work directly with patients, giving them access to healthcare programs throughout Chicago and the region. suburbs.

By providing Chicago with the University’s latest medical technology and research, this partnership will revolutionize Chicago’s healthcare system and make Chicago a global hub for health equity and medical technology. Areas covered include virtual medicine, digital education, training tools for healthcare professionals, augmented reality tools, connected health solutions leveraging 5G and 6G networks, home hospitals, virtual patient literacy and engagement, and remote monitoring of chronically ill patients. . takes precedence.

At the Chicago ARC Partners Kickoff Meeting on November 17 on behalf of the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute (IHSI) and UIUC, Professor Granger, Distinguished Professor of Biomedical and Translational Medicine, CI MED Professor of Science Dr. Stephen Boppart gave a presentation. partnership. Dr. Bopert said: This is what drives us to partner with Chicago ARC and new associated partners in our shared commitment to addressing some of the biggest healthcare challenges we face. We see opportunities for equitable access to care, advanced technological solutions to improve care, and social innovations that transform health. We look forward to what we can achieve together in this partnership. ”

At UIUC, Carl Illinois College of Medicine, Grainger Institute of Technology, College of Agricultural and Consumer Environmental Sciences (ACES), Siebel Design Center, Interdisciplinary Institute for Health Sciences, College of Applied Health Sciences, and the National Supercomputing Applications Center are We can provide an integrated approach towards a comprehensive solution.

Carl Illinois Medical College

Carle Illinois College of Medicine is at the forefront of applying research to unmet patient and community health needs. Through partnerships with leading health care providers and key research institutions in central Illinois, this healthcare research leader has the technology and expertise to meet the challenges of the healthcare sector. Carle Illinois is uniquely positioned to innovate solutions and redesign patient care for the underserved.

Grainger Institute of Technology

The Grainger College of Engineering brings together engineers and physicians with the goal of improving health care for all through interdisciplinary research. The Center for Healthcare Engineering Systems (HCESC) within Grainger Engineering is a clinically immersive and collaborative effort to improve healthcare outcomes in simulation technology, smart health systems, data analytics, human factors, and medical robotics. Design your solution.

Faculty of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences

The College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES), which includes Illinois Extension programming and networking, advances health through innovation, research, education, and outreach programs. Sustainable food and energy, prosperous environments, healthy families and communities as a result of groundbreaking research related to technology, human development and family studies, food science and human nutrition, animal science and crop science. are reserved for the future. generation. From nutritional health and nutrition training, to urban farming and gardening practices, to promoting family and animal health, ACES can play a key role in this partnership.

Sebel Design Center

The Siebel Center for Design (SCD) is well equipped to integrate human-centered design throughout this partnership. With the help of SCD, UIUC can adapt solutions from other fields to this human-centered approach, turning breakthrough research into solutions for those who need it.

Interdisciplinary Health Science Institute

The mission of the Interdisciplinary Institute of Health Sciences (IHSI) is to accelerate health research and innovation and enhance collaboration among clinical, community, campus, and industry partners. IHSI provides infrastructure, programs, and leadership and engages campus-wide units in health innovation, science, and technology.

Faculty of Applied Health Science

The College of Applied Health Sciences (AHS) has an extensive history of community, public and interdisciplinary health research with a strong focus on technology. Through research, education, industry partnerships and community engagement, AHS advances the health and well-being of people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

“By partnering with the Chicago ARC, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will use its groundbreaking research, entrepreneurship-focused education, and statewide connectivity to lead technology-inspired care. Together with Chicago ARC and fellow partners, we can advance health equity and economic development in Illinois while developing the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and healthcare professionals. – Robert J. Jones, University of Illinois at Urbana – President of Champaign

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is proud to be at the forefront of integrated healthcare solutions, working with healthcare organizations and life sciences companies to bring innovative solutions to underserved populations ready to do Contact us to learn more about our healthcare solutions.

Editor’s Note: The original version of this article from the University of Illinois Department of Business Relations can be found here.

