Female Google executive hits back at male sexual harassment accusers





A female Google executive was accused of patting a male colleague on the stomach and complimenting her on her “nice body” but denied the allegations, calling his time at the tech giant a “female It was characterized by repeated instances of misconduct against the court filings.

Tiffany Miller, Google’s director of programmatic media, last week filed a complaint in court against accuser Ryan Olohan, 48.

According to documents filed in Manhattan, Miller’s attorney accused Olohan of “attempting to make himself a victim.” This is “particularly ironic given his troubled tenure at Google, which was characterized by repeated misconduct against women and subordinates.” federal court.

The Washington Post reached out to Miller’s attorney for comment, but Miller’s attorney did not specify the nature of Olohan’s alleged “misconduct against women” in court documents.

Miller’s attorneys said Olohan was fired from Google “based on documented misconduct” and “for good reason after a thorough investigation of numerous employee complaints.” rice field.

Ryan Olohan’s allegations against Tiffany Miller are completely baseless,” a spokesperson for Miller told The Post.

“Instead of acknowledging the reality that Google fired him for good reason after investigating numerous complaints from colleagues about Mr. Olohan, as Google has publicly stated, Mr. He and others have made up a fictitious conspiracy theory that he and others have orchestrated an elaborate multi-year plan to get him fired,” a Miller rep said.

“The facts do not support Mr Olohan’s attempts to blame others for the consequences of his wrongdoing.

Olohan’s attorney, Alex Rismiller, told the Post: Olohan’s complaint details the record of leadership and integrity that Google has consistently recognized over his 15-plus years. ”

Tiffany Miller denied groping Ryan Olohan and praised him for his “nice body,” according to court documents.

Rissmiller told The Post on Thursday:

The Post reached out to Google for comment. The company told an insider, “After a thorough investigation of numerous employee complaints, Olohan was terminated for good cause.” I will vigorously defend myself against it,” he added.

According to court filings, Miller “not only vehemently denies any involvement in any wrongdoing in his dealings with Olohan, but also categorically denies any involvement in his dismissal.”

Ryan Olohan, 48, is alleged in court documents that he “repeatedly mistreated women” while working at Google.

Her attorney also denied that Miller was “extremely drunk” when he allegedly punched Olohan “in front of a large number of Google employees” and “70% of the time disagreed with him.” , “I didn’t like him 70% of the time,” Filing said.

Miller admitted he apologized to Olohan for ‘Raise’ [his] He abused a colleague in front of others, according to court documents filed last week.

Olohan, Google’s former director of food, beverage and restaurants, filed a lawsuit last fall after Miller rubbed his stomach at a company dinner and praised him for having a “very nice body.” .

Miller, who is Asian-American, also allegedly told Olohan that his marriage to an Asian wife was a handsome man who lacked “spice,” according to court documents.

Olohan filed a lawsuit, claiming Miller retaliated against him by criticizing him in front of his colleagues after rejecting her offer.

Olohan, who is white, claims in the lawsuit that Miller knew about his wife’s ethnicity when she made the remarks, according to court documents.

Miller’s attorneys categorically denied the allegations.

In court documents, they claimed that Olohan created a “fictitious account” to “blame others for his material shortcomings.”

According to court documents, Miller denied Olohan’s allegations that she told him his marriage lacked “spice.”

A spokesperson for Miller told The Post last week: The lawsuit is a fictional account of a number of falsehoods, fabricated by a disgruntled former employee who was Miller’s senior at Google. is.

Mr. Miller never interfered with Mr. Orohan.

