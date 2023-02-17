PlayStation goggles are a gamer’s win. Not for the metaverse.





Ah, the metaverse. Will the illusion that office meetings and social gatherings take place primarily in his virtual reality come true?

As a tech pundit who’s worn nearly every virtual reality goggle released in the last seven years, I’ve been holding my breath for a long time. And based on my testing of the first big hardware release of the year with his Sonys PlayStation VR2 in the Metaverse category released Wednesday, I think VR still has a long way to go to become a mainstream staple of work and play. concluded.

To be clear, the $550 PlayStation VR2 is one of the best VR hardware you can buy. Connects to an equipped PlayStation 5 console. By contrast, Metas VR devices like the $400 Oculus Quest 2 and $1,500 Quest Pro work wirelessly and rely on slower computing chips built into the headset.

And unlike Meta, Sony makes it a smart choice to use VR goggles just for gaming.

Still, even with more brands preparing to enter the industry, including Apple, this alone isn’t enough to make VR more than a niche. That’s because many of the issues people had with VR headsets from the beginning remain with the PlayStation VR2 goggles, such as the obnoxious aesthetics and high price tag. , is not recommended for occasional video game players.

After testing the PlayStation VR2 for a week, here’s how I felt about virtual reality and the Metaverse.

What is the metaverse and why is it important?

card 1/5

origin. The term Metaverse describes a fully realized digital world that exists beyond the world we live in. It was coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel Snow Crash, and the concept was explored further by Ernest Cline in his novel Ready Player One.

future. Many in the tech industry believe the Metaverse ushers in an era where our virtual lives will play as important a role as our physical reality. Some experts warn it could be a fad or even dangerous.

VR has yet to find a truly killer app.

Why use VR for video calling, streaming movies and playing games when existing methods already work so well? Despite advances in technology, the new PlayStation goggles don’t offer a clear answer.

The most compelling new game I tried was Horizon Call of the Mountain, a VR spin-off of the best-selling PlayStation 4 title from the post-apocalyptic role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn. In a VR game, you can control a character from a first-person perspective, waving their arms to run around and climb mountains. You can also move your hand to grab arrows from your quiver and shoot them with your bow.

It’s a fun game with impressive graphics that show off the power of the hardware, but in the end it’s a much deeper experience with the gameplay of the original Horizon Zero Dawn that we completed on the PlayStation 4 many years ago. I liked the story better.

Otherwise, most of the VR games that came with the device launches I tested were relatively old and uninteresting. They include Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge. Tetris Effect: Connected. Moss was previously released for the older Quest 2 and first generation PlayStation VR.

In general, graphics and motion on the new PlayStation goggles looked crisper and smoother than on the Metas VR offering. Still, I often wondered why games should be played in VR instead of TV screens.

In a Star Wars game that puts you in the role of a droid mechanic, using a game controller was as easy as firing a blaster at an enemy. The same goes for Moss, a white mouse in a 3D environment. In Tetris Effect: Connected, you spin pieces called tetrominoes, just like in classic Tetris games made over the decades. There was no clear benefit to playing this in an immersive environment.

Other games soon available for PlayStation VR2 that I haven’t been able to test include big titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village. Released for traditional consoles.

Gaming may be the killer app for VR right now, but if you want fresh and exciting games, the console-TV combination is still king.

The headset still looks and feels weird.

Headsets have gotten somewhat lighter since VR hardware hit the market about seven years ago. At 20 ounces, the PlayStation VR2 is 1 ounce lighter than its predecessor and 5 ounces lighter than the Meta Quest Pro. However, all goggles still felt too heavy. In my experience, I couldn’t wear it longer than 30 minutes before I started feeling neck strain.

Case in point: My PlayStation VR2 fell off my face and hit the ground while playing a Star Wars game, then bent down to pick up a tool from the floor of a virtual space station. And with wires plugged into the console, the device felt more cumbersome than a wireless headset and was a tripping hazard in the living room.

And like all goggles before it, the PlayStation VR2 looks pretty silly. Her wife couldn’t help but videotape and mock me wearing a headset that made me look like a character from the movie Tron.

For storage, Sony has included a charging station to hold the motion controllers, which is handy. Unlike tops and smartphones, VR goggles can quickly clutter a tidy room. If you’re single, you worry that looking at your goggles will ruin your chances for a second date.

The metaverse is lonely.

For the metaverse concept to be successful, it needs to be able to connect with loved ones in that space. In its current state, VR is still mostly a solitary experience. Wearing PlayStation goggles blocks your view of the real world. This allows other people in the room to follow, but it’s not very social.

This creates another problem. Playing with friends in the Metaverse requires purchasing the same headset, and the technology is still expensive.

As consumer technology becomes mainstream, it usually becomes cheaper and more accessible. Despite being on the market for most of the last decade, virtual reality is headed in the opposite direction. The PlayStation VR2 will cost $550, which is $150 more than its predecessor and adds to the $500 you’ll have to pay for the PlayStation 5.

Sony isn’t the only company whose prices are rising. Last year, Meta increased the price of its best-selling headset, the Quest 2, from $300 to $400. According to reports, Apple’s headset, which may be released this year, is expected to be a premium his device that will cost thousands of dollars.

So maybe one day the technology will be cheaper and there will be some truly killer apps that will allow people to hang out in the metaverse without looking like weirdos. Meet people in person at and continue to meet online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/16/technology/personaltech/sony-playstation-vr2-goggles.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos