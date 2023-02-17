34 innovation projects last month





From artificial intelligence-powered “mission control centers” to tests like Theranos, and even some home care programs, hospitals and health systems are busy investing in innovation projects and pursuing innovation partnerships.

Below are 34 innovation projects Beckers has reported since January 17th.

1. The Wharton Penn Medicine Fund for Health, a venture between Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and the Wharton Environmental Social and Governance Initiative, announced on February 13 that the Women’s Reproductive Invested in Twentyeight Health, a digital health start-up that aims to improve health. underserved communities;

2. Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare deploys 3D mammography vans to expand breast cancer screening with the latest technology standards.

3. Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Gates Frontier participated in an expanded $51 million Series B funding round for drug discovery company Cerevance on February 13.

4. Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, launched an accelerator on February 13 to help bring promising healthcare startups to market.

5. Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital is using a variety of digital tools to care for surgical patients remotely.

6. On February 14, Fredericksburg, Virginia-based Mary Washington Healthcare partnered with telemedicine company Caregility to launch a virtual nursing program at the company’s Stafford, Virginia Hospital.

7. UC San Diego Health received a $22 million donation on February 8 to create an artificial intelligence-powered “Mission Control Center.”

8. Wellstar Health System, based in Marietta, Georgia, expanded its partnership with virtual reality communication technology developer Moth+Flame on February 8 to offer VR emotional intelligence training to clinicians.

9. RightMove, a virtual physical therapy company spun out of a New York City-based special surgery hospital, named former Walmart Health leader Marcus Osborne as CEO on Feb. 6.

10. Predictive analytics used by care coordinators help prevent readmissions at Corewell Health, based in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Michigan, new research reveals.

11. On February 2nd, the University of Miami Health System partnered with artificial intelligence company Darvis to streamline its supply chain operations.

12. St. Joseph Medical Center, part of Tacoma-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, launched a new home care program on February 2 through a partnership with home care company Contessa.

13. Allina Health, based in Minneapolis, joined the Guardian Research Network, which advances research in precision medicine, on February 2nd.

14. One Medical, a hybrid primary care company, opened a second location in Miami on February 1 as part of a partnership with the University of Miami Health System.

15. Oakland, California-based Kaiser Permanente Ventures and Cigna Ventures participated in a $34 million funding round on January 31 for NOCD, a company that provides virtual treatments for obsessive-compulsive disorder.

16. On January 31, Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic entered into a know-how and stock purchase agreement with digital health company Xsensio to develop wearables for critical care.

17. UPMC Enterprises participated in a $50 million Series D funding round for healthcare analytics and data company Clearsense on January 31st.

18. Peoria, Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, January 31, partnered with venture builders High Alpha Innovation and Alpine Health Systems to launch an AI-based hospital discharge platform that can identify patients at risk for long-term hospital stays I was.

19. Ardent Health Services, based in Nashville, Tennessee, partnered with Accenture on January 31 to deploy UKG Dimension, an artificial intelligence-powered workforce management tool, across its network of 30 hospitals .

20. On January 31, AnMed of Anderson, South Carolina, launched an artificial intelligence-powered workflow automation system in partnership with Xsolis.

21. New York City-based NYU Langone Health acquired a stake in 3D digital surgery company Medical iSight on January 30 as part of a development agreement.

22. Newark, Ohio-based Licking Memorial Health Systems, January 30, partnered with Ohio’s InVita Healthcare Technologies and Lifeline to help identify potential organ, tissue and eye donors. launched the platform.

23. Northwell Holdings, the New Hyde Park venture capital arm of New York-based Northwell Health, raised a $12.7 million funding round in January aimed at using artificial intelligence to detect emotions. We supported Hume AI, a startup that

24. UPMC Enterprises backed health data company Smile Digital Health in a $30 million Series B funding round on January 26.

25. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System, January 24, partnered with technology company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers.

27. Orlando (Fla.) Health on January 23 signed an agreement with Biofourmis, a global technology-enabled healthcare provider, to use its tools to power its home hospital program.

28. Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is giving patients the opportunity to tour the South Carolina Aquarium via a robot that they can control without leaving their hospital bed.

29. Cleveland-based University Hospitals Ventures operates through a healthcare collaboration fund with JumpStart Inc., a venture capital non-profit organization.

30. Researchers at Stanford Medicine, based in Palo Alto, California, have developed a Theranos-like test that uses a drop of blood to screen for health indicators.

31. Tampa (Florida) General Hospital deployed two new mobile health units on January 20 to provide checkups, screenings and immunizations for community members and employers.

32. VCU Health, based in Richmond, Virginia, launched a new program on January 17 to provide home hospital-level care for patients requiring acute care.

33. Ascension Ventures, the venture capital arm of St. Louis-based Ascension, has invested in hospitality technology company HotelRunner as part of a $6.5 million Series A funding round on January 17th.

34. Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, January 11, partnered with home and value-based care company Signify Health on a public health initiative.

