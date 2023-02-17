Google India lays off 453 employees in various departments: report





Google India has reportedly laid off 453 employees in various departments. As Business Line reported, the employee was notified of his retirement by email from his Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice president of Google India.

At the beginning of January, the company announced plans to cut more than 12,000 jobs, prompting others such as Meta Platforms, Amazon and Salesforce to scale back operations amid a weakening global economy and rising inflation. Joined the tech giants. It is not currently clear if the layoffs at Google India are part of previously announced job cuts or a new round of layoffs. There have also been reports that CEO Sundar his Pichai is poised to take a drastic pay cut amid tough macroeconomic conditions and layoffs. He even said at his recent Town Hall meeting with Google staff that annual bonuses for all positions above the “senior vice president” level would be significantly reduced, reports India Today. In a blog post he sent out in January, Pichai said the company would support employees in line with local practices regarding layoffs outside the United States.

Speaking of Google India, the news was also confirmed by a post shared by some employees on LinkedIn.

Account Manager Kamal Dave, who worked at Google’s Gurugram office, was laid off yesterday. In a post shared on his LinkedIn, he wrote: At Google, Strategic Keys As Account Manager/Consultant, he focused on achieving his marketing goals digitally across multiple industries at the top of his food chain in India. I am looking for a new role. Thank you for your support. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can provide. ”

Another employee named Surabhi Sharma mentioned in her post the layoffs at the Gurugram office.

In her post she writes: For those of you who have been fired from my contact list and feel like their lives have been turned upside down, I urge you to trust that you can always bounce back, stand up with confidence, and learn to reach your full potential. ”

“At times like these, I want to remember that we are people who share a lot of experience and build things together. This connection goes beyond Googlers and organizational teammates. This applies to my existing and departing colleagues, with that in mind, we all struggle with mixed emotions, even if it’s survivor’s guilt, and we all feel It is no wonder that is valid.

Earlier, about 250 employees in Zurich were evacuated to protest the company’s decision last month to cut about 6% of its global workforce. The worker, with the support of the trade union Syndicom, left his desk before lunch and left one of his two Google offices in the city of Switzerland, according to trade union spokesman Dominique Fitze. They gathered outside with placards.

Catch all business news, market news, breaking news events and breaking news updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app for daily market updates.Less

