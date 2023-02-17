Google, Section 230, Nohemi Gonzalez





On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear the Gonzales v. Google argument. This is a lawsuit that addresses whether Section 230 protects Big Tech from federal law against supporting terrorism, and whether it may enact state law against technology censorship.

Philip Hamburger has an important analysis of the case for The Federalist.

In 2015, Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old American student studying in Paris, was shot dead by Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists while dining at La Belle Equipe Bistro. The U.S. Supreme Court will review the harrowing facts of the Feb. 21 Gonzalez v. Google case. Tied to Nohemi’s fate is the fate of Section 230.

That 1996 federal law privileged Big Tech, exempting it from laws restricting newspapers and other outdated communications. But will Big Tech be freed from complying with all the laws that affect telecommunications – against supporting terrorism, for example?

Nohemi’s relatives and property have sued YouTube owner Google for using an algorithm to persuade ISIS followers to watch ISIS videos in violation of laws against supporting terrorism. Google responds that Section 230 grants a full exemption. It claims to have been privileged against many abuses, including supporting terrorism and censoring Americans.

In this way, Big Tech interprets Section 230 broadly. But the law and constitution suggest that Big Tech has exaggerated its hand.

The statutory issue is the text. According to Google and other Big Tech, YouTube enjoys protection as a “publisher” under Section 230(c)(1) for its “editing capabilities”, whether sharing and recommending or blocking videos. doing. But that’s not what the section says.

Such companies state that they are not “treated as publishers” of information provided by others. As such, Google comically asks to be treated as a publisher under the section that should not be treated as a publisher. That argument proves too much.

Context confirms the narrowness of the text. This section was in response to cases such as Stratton Oakmont v. Prodigy (a defamation case in which Prodigy was alleged to be a “publisher, not a distributor”). An important element in a defamation case is to show that the defendant is the issuer of the defamation. Section 230(c)(1) protects against such lawsuits by stating that companies “should not be treated as publishers” of information provided by others.

This leads to the wise conclusion that YouTube and Google should not find shelter in Section 230 for supporting terrorism. Being an issuer is not a factor in supporting terrorism cases, so Section 230(c)(1) does not cover them.

The article goes on to explain that “If the Supreme Court allows big tech to be significantly rewritten, the Gonzalez v. Google decision could privilege big tech with respect to both terrorism and censorship.”

Section 230 is particularly unconstitutional because it favors electronic communication over print and face-to-face communication, subjecting these older methods to discriminatory restrictions. This is speaker discrimination, which the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in Citizens United v. FCC.

In addition, speaker discrimination is accompanied by viewpoint discrimination. Newspapers tend to have a more local or regional perspective than big tech companies. Section 230 thus privileges electronic carriers in favor of their relatively national and international views, and to the detriment of local views of more traditional modes of communication.

Hamburger concerns are both terrorism and censorship.

The perverse beauty of Gonzalez v. Google from Big Tech’s perspective is that Big Tech can secure Supreme Court support for Big interpretations in cases that do not involve censorship. Terrorism can be a backdoor for censorship to sneak in unnoticed.

Nobemi’s murder was totally unjustified. A broad interpretation of Section 230 is similar. This violates the wording of the statute. It departs from the concerns underlying the adoption of the law. It privileges gigantic technology to support terrorism and impose censorship.And this law is unconstitutional.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reason.com/volokh/2023/02/16/google-section-230-nohemi-gonzalez/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos