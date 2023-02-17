Hogwarts Legacy review: The Wizarding World game you’ve always wanted





Nearly a quarter of a century since fans first fell in love with the Harry Potter franchise, there have been no shortage of opportunities to interact with the series’ iconic characters and locations from behind their gamepads. But while loyal followers of The Boy Who Lived have enjoyed everything from early book-based action-adventures and brick-breaking Lego entries to entirely Quidditch-only titles, the immersive The game never fully realized the fantasy of the wizarding world. , a cinematic interactive experience.

Hogwarts Legacy, recently released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, gaming PC, and coming to Switch later this year, finally aims to fulfill this wish, creating a customizable character for aspiring witches and wizards. put it under the robe of the , and unleash it in a vast open world. An action role-playing adventure that rivals anything Harry, Ron and Hermione have ever tackled in books or on the big screen.

But does this highly anticipated, long-developed game deliver on its promises by delivering an experience as exhilarating as Butterbeer? Does it leave a bad taste in your mouth, like stuff? Get on the broom and find out.

The Wizarding World game fans have been waiting for

A few flaws can take away from its magic, but Hogwarts Legacy is, by and large, what fans of the immersive wizarding world have been waiting for for a long time.

For the series’ most dedicated fans, Hogwarts Legacy justifies its admission the moment you step into the famous school. The story of the game takes place approximately 100 years before the events of the books and movies, with the player customizing his appearance with the wand of the original fifth grader his character. But the early era and lack of a relatable protagonist shouldn’t come at the cost of presenting the most fully realized version of Hogwarts ever committed to any medium.

Beyond book descriptions and movie scenes, Hogwarts Legacys provides a fascinating place to learn. It’s packed with the expected gameplay elements, from main missions and side quests, to optional challenges, countless collectibles, and countless character interactions, but it’s also packed with secrets, surprises, callouts, nods, and Easter eggs.

There are plenty of familiar places and events, such as the Great Hall and the Selection Ceremony, which have been beautifully recreated. So are the subtle inclusions encountered at every turn, such as moving pictures, nasty poltergeists, and many other fan-focused touches. , unknown elements such as environments, encounters and interactions that were previously left off the page and limited to our imagination. I have.

The purest Potterheads may struggle to find their way out of the hallowed halls of the school, but will want to go to other familiar areas such as Hogsmeade or the Forbidden Forest. Not only do these areas enjoy a never-before-seen full realization, they are fully explorable and filled with important objectives and optional gameplay to create your own Potter-like adventures. Opportunities abound.

If you’ve played many open-world action RPGs over the past few years, you’ll feel familiar with the Hogwarts Legacy formula. Like the recent releases, Horizon Forbidden West, Gotham Knights, or any of the last three Assassins Creed entries, it includes a huge map filled with activities to keep you busy. Combat, crafting, quests, collections, a character progression system, puzzles, and other expected elements might seem like a simple genre checklist, but none of them make the call. It doesn’t feel like it’s being manipulated or unwittingly implemented.

On the contrary, rather than simply grafting gameplay into a nostalgia-inspiring presentation, Hogwarts Legacy organically weaves the aforementioned interactions, activities, and challenges into its established world. Early in the game, you can tackle a quest to retrieve the 5 lost books. A purpose that could easily lead to time-consuming errands, but instead harnesses its rich universe to become more than that. While trying to chant, you accidentally give her book the gift of flight. There, they hunt and capture winged tomes through the skillful use of Assi’s spells.

It’s a minor side quest, but it’s also a meaningful representation of the game’s greater ability to consistently turn potentially mundane things into something magical. Includes a stat-based gear system that doesn’t apply boosts to your stats, but benefits from a damage buff if you wear a very Potter-like striped scarf or enjoy some extra defense thanks to a smart pair. You can receive it. glasses.

It’s okay that developer Avalanche Software got a softball thrown. For example, merging resource gathering and creating two genre staples in Hogwarts his Legacy Herbology and Potions classes. Similarly, Floo Magic in Universe is a distinct stand-in for fast travel. But the studio also deserves credit for deftly delivering these obvious interpretations. There was, too.

Just as mixing Wiggenweld concoctions in potions classes translates completely into crafting a typical med pack, learning spells and other combat skills as part of the Hogwarts curriculum will allow gameplay and the ideal fusion of the source material is realized. The class strikes the perfect balance between leaning into the charm of license-signing and being rigged with ass-kicking abilities. Greeted with overflowing class antics, but these moments are never welcomed. Instead, they fully support your path of progression as you learn and upgrade spells and other skills.

Once on the battlefield, these magical abilities shine even brighter, literally shooting from wands with eye-popping effects, and figuratively speaking, deeply layered weapons that never made you want a traditional weapon. Supports a unique battle system. The spell has the predictable kind of elemental, deftly frying or freezing enemies with the flick of the wrist, but these powers barely scratch the surface of what’s possible behind the staff. With dozens of spells divided into different specialties such as , Control, Force, and Unforgivable Curses, there’s no shortage of ways to defeat evil with style to spare.

While much of the cast is reserved for non-combat purposes such as puzzles and lockpicking, your weapon is broken at the seams with the Wandspawn skill that comes in handy when surrounded by the nasty kind. Whether you’re facing a pair of towering trolls, decimating a swarm of spiders in a cave, or simply teaching your human foe a few manners, mix things up and let the monsters We encourage you to try the evolved bag of tricks to kill.

Barrage of your favorite spells only gets you so far, making combining multiple magic types and throwing in the occasional cabbage chop extremely rewarding, not just for survival. The powerful ancient magic, which also ties into the game’s central narrative mystery, adds yet another layer, essentially making the most fearsome mythical monsters. Even functions as a super that can change the table.

Hogwarts Legacy works as both a fan-service licensed game and an open-world action-RPG, but it’s not without its castle floors cracking. Its authenticity and attention to detail are often so powerful and engaging that areas lacking this level of attention can be overwhelming. Some of the space that fills the non-partial map stretch can feel sparse and more like a generic fantasy environment than its true Potter-level counterpart.

Repetition can also ruin the late-game experience, where enemy variety begins to dry up and combat encounters start to feel recycled. Combined with the environment, it made me wonder what a less ambitious and more contained Hogwarts legacy would look like. In the same way, would it have worked better if it took place entirely on school grounds? Sometimes it feels like there is

Some of the series’ signature magic is also missing from the supporting characters, as well as their relationships with them. Even strong bonds have always been as important to the franchise as its fantastic beasts. But the bonds and friendships that are forged rarely provide the emotional depth of the source material. There is no true ride-to-death relationship.

Nor can we ignore major omissions that seem like missed opportunities, such as no Diagon Alley or playable Quidditch. It might not be entirely fair to blame the developers for not including something, especially when these elements could arrive at a later date via downloadable content or in an inevitable sequel. Still, jumping on a broomstick is hard, and I can’t imagine how cool it would be to hit the metaphorical gas and throw yourself toward the Golden Snitch.

Finally, Hogwarts Legacy allows you to collect and care for a menagerie of magical creatures, but this feature functions more as a collectible petting zoo than a meaningful gameplay integration. It’s certainly a welcome addition, and one fan will surely appreciate it, but I would have traded my most powerful wands for the opportunity to bond with (and fight alongside) creature allies. On the plus side, you can pet every cat you come across. This is made even more pleasant by the soothing gurgling sound emanating from the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Minor flaws and wishlist aside, Hogwarts Legacy succeeds in delivering what we’ve always wanted: the Harry Potter game minus the boy wizard. Stack fan service as high as the tallest spiers of a famous school, and complement it with the variety of engaging gameplay that action-RPGs boast.

And while the core gameplay experience impresses on its own merits, it’s importantly woven thoughtfully into the fabric of the beloved franchise. The result is not just a solid Potter action RPG with beautiful paintwork, but a truly immersive, cinematic and interactive experience that will have longtime fans lifting their bubbly mugs of Butterbeer in celebration. Become.

