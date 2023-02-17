Monster Hunting Under Construction : NPR





If you crave exploring rugged wilderness and fighting beasts many times your size with a ridiculously large sword, the Monster Hunter series was the only game in town. This year, Koei Tecmo and Electronic Arts teamed up to try and overthrow Capcom’s Juggernaut franchise. Their new game, Wild Hearts, isn’t as satisfying for seasoned hunters, but it’s been successful with a leaner formula that’s ripe for newcomers.

Build karakuri

Wild Hearts stands out for its magical contraptions, six simple wooden contraptions ranging from crates to torches to fountains. Like Fortnite, their creation is almost instant and immediately becomes second nature. You can also combine basic Karakuri to create large structures such as breakwaters and traps. These recipes are learned naturally during combat when the game deems it necessary depending on the situation, allowing for the power of timely builds. At times it felt like I was playing Killer Instinct. Insanely he rushed the combo desperately and threw a barricade between me and the charging monster.

Outside of combat, you can build special “Dragon Karakuri” to tame the wilderness. In one area, we encamped by a river with a fishing gimmick to gather fish, a tower to search for nearby monsters, and a zipline to quickly get over water. to make it easier to navigate huge maps.

furry hunt

Wild Hearts (“Kemono”) monsters are amazingly large animals endowed with supernatural powers by primordial nature. Quickly switch between oversized weapons and contraptions to slice, parry, and defeat beasts. But don’t be afraid of rookie hunters. Wild Hearts has a linear difficulty ramp, making the mechanics easy to get used to.

You can play solo with your partner’s robot “Tsukumo”, but this work is best played online. With up to three hunters, kemono must distribute their attention and teammates can revive each other when they fall. It looks like a pack of vindictive Jerrys seeking revenge on Tom.

Wild Hearts excels at standard hunting, but gets lost when you stray from that format. In some story moments, you have to put up with boring gameplay for cinematic presentation. The first of these goes up against the Mountain Earthbreaker, who must be bombarded with cannons for several minutes before he can finally use his main weapon.

While far from perfect, Wild Heart’s still has the building blocks of a successful franchise. Exciting monster hunting is a huge success, especially for newcomers to the genre.

James Perkins Mastromarino contributed to this review.

