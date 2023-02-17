Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Cruise control





I am at a crossroads. Just a few weeks ago, I reviewed the Samsungs Galaxy A14 5G, calling it an amazing phone for just $200, proving that you don’t have to pay a lot of dough to have a great smartphone. Right now, I’m reviewing Samsung’s top-of-the-line $1,200 Galaxy S23 Ultra and $800 Galaxy S23.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup (which also includes the S23+, a model we haven’t tested yet) is at least not a game-changing device, and most people don’t need all those high-end cameras and whopping horsepower. But we have to remind ourselves that sometimes it’s okay to pay for the best of the best. It’s nice to be able to play demanding games in top fidelity without having to squint at a dim screen on a sunny day.

If you have a Galaxy S22 or S21, or any other flagship device released within the last two years, these new Samsung handsets are no reason to upgrade. Or if you have a budget-friendly device and think your experience is compromised, please consider it.

stellar galaxy

Galaxy S23

Photo: Samsung

I won’t bore you with the core specs of these phones. Instead, you can read my explanation of how the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra differ and how they look alike. increase. (You can get the gist of what most of these new devices are by reading his S22 series review from last year.) What I’m not quite sure from reading the specs is how these phones feel Is it possible? The 6.1-inch S23 is my personal favorite. The S23 Ultra’s 6.8-inch display isn’t terribly unwieldy, but while using it, it’s easy to use the other hand. The hand needs to be added, and you will notice your thumb extending more and more until you have a large hand.

The best change is the edge of the S23 Ultra. This is much flatter than last year’s curve his S22 Ultra. The edges aren’t as flat as the iPhone 14’s, but the Ultra is easier to hold than its predecessor, and my grip barely blocks the screen. Other than this, I’m blown away by how the Galaxy S23 lineup looks.I think Samsung’s S21 series offered a sharper design language with its accent-colored Contour Cut camera module. With understated, unaccented camera arrays, these new phones look like the textbook definition of a smartphone. It’s definitely elegant, but it doesn’t have much character.

The three handsets share many of the same characteristics, such as how the 120 Hz AMOLED screens each reach a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. This is an often overlooked feature. High brightness makes the screen very easy to read when you’re outside on a sunny day. My fiancée has to take a good look at her Pixel smartphone, which is perfectly fine here. (It’s pretty dim for those who prefer low brightness at bedtime.)

They are all powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. That’s slightly faster than his base-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in other flagship Android phones such as the OnePlus 11. It’s not a big leap. This chip is special in two ways. It’s really hard to notice any significant improvement in performance from year to year, but I’ve noticed that phones with this processor feel more responsive and snappy than ever before.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/review/samsung-galaxy-s23-and-s23-ultra/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos