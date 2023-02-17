AI of the Week: Too Much Like Us?





Every day I wake up feeling like I’m on the brink of sudden and dramatic change, much like I experienced at the dawn of the internet and smartphone revolution. As expected, everything has changed, even from work to family. Mobile Internet greatly enriches our lives, but it also robs us of what is important. We are infinitely available, but seldom fully present.

Generative AI, which can mimic perceptions and make creative choices, is truly a black swan that modifies decks. Frankly, I’m just beginning to gather the knowledge I need to understand this curious beast that I only know from stories.

We need AI to take the next step in XR. Wearable AI and sensors may be more important than optics. We can imagine sensors all over us working in concert to read our minds and whisper in our ears. The awesome glasses interface we envisioned could eventually become an option. As for the Metaverse, we had already seen Meta and others demonstrating how it could literally be spoken and existed. Builderbot, make me an island.

After Microsoft kicked off the AI ​​arms race and headlined Casey Newsons Platformer, there were dramatic public failures by both Microsoft’s Bing AI and Gooles Bard. We quickly entered the hangover phase of the hype cycle of generative AI and search. Newson said last week there was a lot of talk about Microsoft overturning search by integrating his OpenAI technology into his Bing, but this week it’s actually using generative AI in the context of search engines. It became clear what it was like to do. It didn’t take long before the unintended consequences appeared.

NY Times tech reporter Keven Roose spent time with AI Bing on Microsoft’s campus and was horrified. He had the bot tell him he wanted to be human, showing his hatred, love and jealousy. Wow. This thing may be too similar to us. Microsoft and Google say they will be very cautious.

Generative AI has a dirty secret. The amount of electricity required to power a large AI cloud will accelerate climate change. It is rushing headlong without heeding the dangerous consequences that caused the climate crisis in the first place.

Recommended, convenient, and free. I’ve been getting The Neuron #AI ​​newsletter from Pete Huang for the past few weeks and it’s been great. Very useful up-to-date information and links. I don’t know Mayor Pete, but he’s really doing us a favor at internet-favorite prices.

