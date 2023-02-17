A|I: AI Times Meet Google response to ChatGPT





Additionally, Shopify dabbles in AI and Radical adds Fei-Fei Li.

Universe founder secures $10.8 million for online art marketplace Peggy (BETAKIT) after exiting Live Nation

Peggy, an online social marketplace for contemporary art, has announced a C$10.8 million (US$8 million) equity seed fund to launch a platform aimed at making art more flexible to buy and sell.

AI startup Cohere in talks to raise $6 billion valuation – sources (REUTERS)

Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is in talks to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round that could put the startup’s valuation above $6 billion, sources say. A source told Reuters. The investment frenzy in generative AI.

Mark Usher Appointed Head of CIBC Innovation Banking After Mark McQueen Announces Resignation (BETAKIT)

Like McQueen, Usher joined CIBC in 2018 with the acquisition of Wellington Financial. He served as a key member of his leadership team and has played a pivotal role in building innovation his banking his business.

Meet Bard, Google’s answer to ChatGPT (WIRED)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post that Bard already has “trusted testers” available and is designed to put “broad knowledge of the world” behind its conversational interface. It uses a smaller version of his powerful AI model called LaMDA, which Google first unveiled in May 2021, and is based on technology similar to ChatGPT.

Report Map BC Indigenous Peoples’ Representatives in Technology Calls for Need to Address Systemic Barriers (BETAKIT)

This report examines labor market opportunities and constraints, skills development gaps, and perceptions of Indigenous employment and training in all sectors of the British Columbia economy, from both Indigenous and industry perspectives.

AI Expert Fei-Fei Li Joins Radical Ventures as Partner (AXIOS)

Fei-Fei Li, an artificial intelligence expert and professor at Stanford University who has worked in the field for over 20 years, said:

Ada’s newest Canadian unicorn makes additional job cuts (BETAKIT)

Ada did not respond to questions about how many employees the company has laid off, only saying it has cut “some” of its workforce. posted that he was fired as part of

Shopify dabbles in artificial intelligence with new product description tool (THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

The new tool, called “Shopify Magic,” will be part of the company’s e-commerce platform. It uses the same underlying technology as ChatGPT, a generative AI application that has gained popularity since its release late last year.

Microsoft thinks AI can beat Google in search — CEO Satya Nadella explains why (THE VERGE)

Microsoft has announced that the next version of its Bing search engine will be powered by OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. There is also a new version of the Edge web browser with OpenAI chat technology in the window to help you browse and understand web pages.

Vector Institute, Communitech Partner (BETAKIT) to Expand AI Training Programs Across Canada

The partnership between the two organizations hopes to enhance AI expertise and applications across the country as Canada grapples with a limited technical talent pool.

Longtime leader in AI, Meta tries not to be left behind by the boom (THE NEW YORK TIMES)

For nearly a decade, Meta has spent billions of dollars building a new kind of AI. CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it his mission in 2013 to make Meta the leader in its field. The company has hired hundreds of top AI researchers. Dr. Lucan. The amount of computing needed to build an AI system he spent hundreds of millions of dollars on power.

But now that Silicon Valley is excited about “generative AI,” the name of the technology that uniquely generates text, images, and other media, meta is left behind. OpenAI plays a central role, even though Meta and many other companies are building similar technologies.

Chinese tech giant Alibaba working on ChatGPT rival. Stock Market Soaring (CNBC)

A company spokesperson said the company is working on ChatGPT-style technology and is currently testing it internally.

Alibaba shares climb 3% in US pre-market trading

Hippoc announces $3 million to help marketers use neuroscience to test advertising campaigns (BETAKIT)

The use of neuroscience in marketing communications is called “neuromarketing”. We collect perception data from consumers based on how they perceive advertisements. This technology segment has been around for decades and is based on existing marketing content or simulations during research studies.

ChatGPT is the blurry JPEG of the web (THE NEW YORKER)

The works of visual artists are collected online and used as prey for computer imitation. He of Toronto got an email saying Sam Yang intended to make fun of him after he filed a complaint against his AI platform.

