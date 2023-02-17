Orion Innovation: Orion Innovation Acquires Sryas Inc for “Undisclosed Amount”





Orion Innovation, a digital transformation and product development services company, has acquired global technology firm Sryas Inc for an “undisclosed sum,” top executives said Friday. Orion Innovation CEO and President Raj Patil said the 100% acquisition was “completed” and Sryas Inc became a subsidiary.

“As of Thursday, the transaction was completed and (Suriyas) was fully acquired,” Patil told reporters.

Following the acquisition, Sryas Inc’s President and CEO, Vish Ramesh, will join Orion Innovation’s Board of Directors. Sryas adds his 550+ associates to Orion, including engineers in India, Canada, Mexico and the Philippines. The acquisition will increase the number of employees to approximately 7,000 and will have 12 major global delivery centers for businesses.

“Vish (Ramesh) will continue as CEO and President. Sryas Inc will become a wholly owned subsidiary,” said Patil.

When asked, he said, “Our customer base is mainly in North America. We want to bring our services to the Indian market. Sreyas has around 340 employees in Chennai.”

The acquisition will bring “agility” and “scale,” Patil said in response to questions about the acquisition, and the company will focus on bringing services such as telecommunications, financial and professional services, pharmaceuticals and higher education to various markets. He said he would.

Find stories that interest you “Telecom accounts for 25% of revenue, followed by financial and professional services, sports and environment, and education..” says Patil of Orion Innovation’s segment revenue contribution . The acquisition will enable Orion Innovation to serve customers in India and Canada, and Sryas to serve the Latin American market, he said.

According to International Data Corporation, 95% of Indian businesses plan to maintain or increase spending on digital transformation in 2023, with total spending projected to reach US$85 billion by 2026.

The acquisition of Sryas by Orion Innovation will further strengthen the company’s presence in India, particularly in the area of ​​data and analytics, as well as in the telecommunications sector, the company said.

“This merger is another step towards creating a geographically balanced footprint in the Americas, Europe and APAC. We are delighted to welcome the entire Vish and Sryas team to Orion,” said Patil. says.

Orion Innovation is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, a mid-market private equity firm dedicated to identifying and executing innovative business combinations to build market-leading companies. Emphasis.

