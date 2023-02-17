Why Google is laying off workers in India





Google has begun layoffs in India, handing out pink slips to about 450 employees across its offices across the country. The company sent emails to affected employees on Thursday (Feb. 16) night, sources told Indian Express. It affected workers.

The move comes after Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, announced last month that it would cut 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its total workforce. At the time, the company said it embraced for alternate economic realities during the pandemic, when internet usage around the world surged.

The tech industry is now witnessing a massive restructuring after overhiring during the pandemic, based on the assumption that more people will continue to live the majority of their lives online. But that didn’t seem to happen as the pandemic eased and people’s online lives eased.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that Twitter closed two of its three offices in India last year after laying off nearly 90% of its Indian workforce following the company’s acquisition by Elon Musk.

A defining moment for the tech giant

Alphabet has announced it will cut 12,000 jobs, about 6% of its global workforce. Microsoft then announced that it would cut almost 5% of its workforce, affecting 10,000 employees. Earlier, Amazon said he would cut nearly 18,000 employees, well above initial estimates. Salesforce has announced that it will furlough about 10% of its workforce, about 8,000 employees, and close several offices as part of its restructuring plan.

To understand why tech companies are laying off workers right now, let’s go back to the pandemic when the industry was booming. In his two years of the pandemic, these companies have gone from purchasing on e-commerce platforms like Amazon to Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.

This escalation also meant that demand for skilled tech workers increased during the pandemic, sparking fierce competition to attract talent from both tech giants and start-ups. Nothing was off the table until the perks that included bikes. of technology companies can now bid with confidence.

Then it’s 2022. The pandemic has eased. Russia invaded Ukraine and central banks around the world began warning of an impending recession. To make matters worse, these companies were betting that the pandemic would be reason enough for people to move their entire lives online, but it didn’t quite pan out as hoped.

When Google laid off 12,000 employees, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai explained in a blog post exactly what went wrong. To keep pace with that growth, we have adapted for economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing. A few months ago, Alphabet posted lower-than-expected numbers in the third quarter, falling short of both revenue and profit expectations.

Indian startups continue to bleed

For Indian startups, 2023 was an extension of the year-long fundraising winter that began in 2022. In 2022, his more than 20,000 workers in the country’s startups in fields such as Edtech and e-commerce have been handed pink slips. It was injecting a lot of capital into a market that was pulled back a year ago.

Already in 2023, startups like Swiggy, which in January became a decapone company valued at over $10 billion, recently laid off 380 employees, while Google-backed ShareChat lost 20% of its workforce. Or laid off about 400 people. Taxi-hailing company Ola had already laid off more than 2,000 employees last year after it failed to win a bid to expand its expedited commerce, but earlier this year it cut 200 employees. was fired.

We ended our performance cycle in October and announced ratings and promotions at all levels. As with all cycles, a Swiggy spokesperson said in a statement that it expects to end based on performance. The layoff also stems from Jefferies reporting that Swiggys’ losses in the first half of 2023 were six times his Zomatos-only losses in the same period.

Since launching eight years ago, ShareChat and short video app Moj has seen tremendous growth. But even as we continue to grow, there have been some external macro factors impacting costs and capital availability, ShareChat said. Nu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan have stepped down from their active roles in the company.

A spokeswoman for Ola said the layoffs were due to role overload. We conduct regular restructuring exercises to improve efficiency and currently have overlapping roles. The company will continue to hire new engineering and design personnel, including senior talent in key priority areas, according to people familiar with the matter.

Where once large valuations were discussed and determined in WhatsApp texts, cases of alleged corporate fraud at startups like BharatPe have prompted investors to do due diligence before putting money into the startup. 2023 has already seen examples of startups trying to grow too fast and falsifying their financial reporting to present inflated numbers to investors.

Amit Bhasin, founder of domineering auto-mechanics startup GoMechanics, has admitted that a Sequoia-backed auto-repair startup has misreported its financials, prompting the cash-strapped company to lay off about 70% of its workforce while cutting a third of its workforce. said it would undergo an accounting audit by Party.

Our passion for navigating the unique challenges of this sector and managing capital has beaten us to the brink and made a critical error of judgment when pursuing growth at all costs, especially with respect to financial reporting. . LinkedIn post. He later edited the post to remove the word grave.

